Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant

Phuket
7.8
rating with
3778 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Opened in 2007, Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant is secretly tucked away in the rain forest between the beautiful Patong Beach and Karon Beach. The hotel overlooks all the white sand, deserted islands, and crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea below. Only a short ride to all the attractions and bus stations of Phuket, and 30 minutes from the airport, the hotel has easy access to all the fun. However, the hotels location is hidden away for the privacy of the guests only. Conference rooms are available with the help of a professional coordinator. A delightful swimming pool is perfect for lazing about or meeting people. A secret pathway below leads to a private snorkeling and swimming area. For dinner, try the amazing restaurant that caters from couples all the way up to groups of 200. Everything you’ve always wanted from a dream vacation in Thailand is here at Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant.

If you were a guest at Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address

707 Patak Road, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

