Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Opened in 2007, Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant is secretly tucked away in the rain forest between the beautiful Patong Beach and Karon Beach. The hotel overlooks all the white sand, deserted islands, and crystal clear waters of the Andaman Sea below. Only a short ride to all the attractions and bus stations of Phuket, and 30 minutes from the airport, the hotel has easy access to all the fun. However, the hotels location is hidden away for the privacy of the guests only. Conference rooms are available with the help of a professional coordinator. A delightful swimming pool is perfect for lazing about or meeting people. A secret pathway below leads to a private snorkeling and swimming area. For dinner, try the amazing restaurant that caters from couples all the way up to groups of 200. Everything you’ve always wanted from a dream vacation in Thailand is here at Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant.