秘密悬崖度假村及餐厅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Secret Cliff Resort & Restaurant 于 2007 年开业，隐藏在美丽的芭东海滩和卡伦海滩之间的热带雨林中。酒店俯瞰下面安达曼海的所有白色沙滩、荒岛和清澈的海水。酒店距普吉岛的所有景点和巴士站仅一小段车程，距机场 30 分钟路程，可轻松前往所有娱乐场所。然而，酒店的位置是为了客人的隐私而隐藏起来的。会议室可在专业协调员的帮助下使用。令人愉悦的游泳池非常适合闲逛或与人会面。下面的秘密通道通向私人浮潜和游泳区。晚餐时，您可以尝试这家令人惊叹的餐厅，从情侣到 200 人的团体均可用餐。您在泰国梦想假期中一直想要的一切都在 Secret Cliff 度假村和餐厅。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 秘密悬崖度假村及餐厅的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 秘密悬崖度假村及餐厅 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。