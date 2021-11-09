PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa is on the popular tourist beach of Patong. Situated on a hill, the resort is a few minutes from the beach and just across the road from the Simon Cabaret. The island has much to offer, both on land and in water. The resort's tour desk is highly efficient in organizing all related trips, from temple visits and golf to dive trips and even sailing. Back at the resort, guests can relax by the split level pool, sip a drink at the pool bar, or take a dip in the Jacuzzi. The rooms are quite spacious, and each comes with an expansive balcony with outdoor seating. The contemporarily, Thai-designed Baan Yuree Resort & Spa places guests in the heart of Phuket, but away from the noise that comes with such a popular destination.

🇷🇺Mariia Kuzmenko

Reviewed on 09/11/2021
Arrived on 07/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
  • perfect service
  • extremely helpful
  • clean room
  • delicious food
  • great location
Negatives
  • nearest shop is down the hill

Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.

🇸🇪Par Bjorklund

Reviewed on 22/10/2021
Arrived on 15/10/2021
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positives
  • Good quality hotel
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice pool
  • Good breakfast

I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁

🇬🇧Crosby Beynon

Reviewed on 03/09/2021
Arrived on 19/08/2021
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positives
  • Warm and hospitable staff
  • Excellent shuttle service
  • Beautiful pool
  • Spacious room with great view over Patong
  • Yummy made to order breakfast
Negatives
  • Older style bathroom
  • Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed

Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.

12/1 Sirirat Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

