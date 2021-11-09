Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Baan Yuree Resort & Spa is on the popular tourist beach of Patong. Situated on a hill, the resort is a few minutes from the beach and just across the road from the Simon Cabaret. The island has much to offer, both on land and in water. The resort's tour desk is highly efficient in organizing all related trips, from temple visits and golf to dive trips and even sailing. Back at the resort, guests can relax by the split level pool, sip a drink at the pool bar, or take a dip in the Jacuzzi. The rooms are quite spacious, and each comes with an expansive balcony with outdoor seating. The contemporarily, Thai-designed Baan Yuree Resort & Spa places guests in the heart of Phuket, but away from the noise that comes with such a popular destination.
Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- perfect service
- extremely helpful
- clean room
- delicious food
- great location
- nearest shop is down the hill
Overall it was a great experience, I really recommend this hotel. I had a mistake in my name - and they helped me to fix it ( tho they were not supposed to do this ). Amazing experience.
4.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positives
- Good quality hotel
- Friendly staff
- Nice pool
- Good breakfast
I choose Baan Yuree Resort because of location and nice view over Patong and the sea. And everything met my expectations. Very friendly and good staff. I also enjoyed the pool, but somebody forget to order more sunshine 😁
4.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Partial Sea View
Positives
Negatives
- Warm and hospitable staff
- Excellent shuttle service
- Beautiful pool
- Spacious room with great view over Patong
- Yummy made to order breakfast
- Older style bathroom
- Not many restaurants close to hotel as closed
Overall, I had a lovely and relaxing stay. The staff were so kind and friendly. The breakfast was a set menu of four choices and delicious. They were great at picking me up and dropping me off in Patong area (including my Covid tests). The pool was particularly nice. The rooms were older but spacious and kept well clean. Great qualify for price. I definitely recommend a stay here.