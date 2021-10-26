PHUKET TEST & GO

Seaview Patong Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
Updated on March 2, 2022
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 0
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 1
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 2
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 3
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 4
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 5
+44 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.

This beachfront hotel enjoys a quieter spot on the southern tip of Patong beach. The Seaview Patong Hotel is located in a more secluded area of Patong Beach, shielding it from the beach crowds and noise. A short stroll from the hotel will bring you to the main strip of Patong, where all the fun beach activities, bars, restaurants, and shops are located. The 4-story hotel building houses comfortable superior guest rooms and suites, most rooms arewith a private balcony and stunning views of the lateral ocean and beach. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Seaview Patong Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Seaview Patong Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Seaview Patong Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇸🇪Alvar Dag Eilert Hedman

Reviewed on 26/10/2021
Arrived on 16/10/2021
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
Positives
  • The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Negatives
  • Wi-Fi

Mook is an angel. We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times. The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good. The owner must be very proud of his staff! The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem. Breakfast is not the best we had. But very understandable during the circumstances. Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.

Address / Map

2 Taweewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Amari Phuket
8.9
rating with
1962 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
rating with
2348 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
Fishermen’s Harbour Urban Resort
8
rating with
536 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU