Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
This beachfront hotel enjoys a quieter spot on the southern tip of Patong beach. The Seaview Patong Hotel is located in a more secluded area of Patong Beach, shielding it from the beach crowds and noise. A short stroll from the hotel will bring you to the main strip of Patong, where all the fun beach activities, bars, restaurants, and shops are located. The 4-story hotel building houses comfortable superior guest rooms and suites, most rooms arewith a private balcony and stunning views of the lateral ocean and beach. Please enter your dates on our secure online booking form to make a reservation at Seaview Patong Hotel.
Score
3.8/5
Very Good
Based on 1 review
If you were a guest at Seaview Patong Hotel
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Seaview Patong HotelSEE ALL REVIEWS
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
Positives
Negatives
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.