Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
이 해변가 호텔은 빠통 해변의 남단에있는 조용한 장소에 있습니다. Seaview Patong Hotel은 빠통 비치의 한적한 지역에 위치해있어 해변의 군중과 소음으로부터 보호합니다. 호텔에서 조금만 걸어 가면 모든 재미있는 해변 활동, 바, 레스토랑 및 상점이있는 빠통의 메인 스트립이 있습니다. 4 층짜리 호텔 건물에는 편안한 수 페리 어 객실과 스위트 룸이 있으며, 대부분의 객실은 전용 발코니와 측면 바다와 해변의 멋진 전망을 갖추고 있습니다. Seaview Patong Hotel을 예약하려면 날짜를 입력하고 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 작성하십시오.
씨뷰 파통 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 씨뷰 파통 호텔모든 리뷰보기
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.