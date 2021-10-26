PHUKET TEST & GO

โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
คะแนนจาก
640
อัปเดตเมื่อ March 2, 2022
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.

โรงแรมริมชายหาดแห่งนี้อยู่ในจุดที่เงียบกว่าทางตอนใต้สุดของหาดป่าตอง โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง ตั้งอยู่ในบริเวณที่เงียบสงบกว่าของหาดป่าตอง ปกป้องจากฝูงชนและเสียงรบกวนของชายหาด เดินจากโรงแรมไปไม่ไกลก็จะถึงแถบหลักของป่าตองซึ่งมีกิจกรรมสนุกๆ ริมหาด บาร์ ร้านอาหารและร้านค้ามากมาย อาคารโรงแรม 4 ชั้นประกอบด้วยห้องพักและห้องสวีทสุพีเรียร์ที่สะดวกสบาย ห้องพักส่วนใหญ่มีระเบียงส่วนตัวและทิวทัศน์อันตระการตาของมหาสมุทรและชายหาดด้านข้าง โปรดระบุวันที่ของคุณในแบบฟอร์มการจองทางออนไลน์ที่เชื่อถือได้ของเราเพื่อทำการจองที่โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง

คะแนน
3.8/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 1 ทบทวน
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมซีวิว ป่าตอง
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇸🇪Alvar Dag Eilert Hedman

รีวิวเมื่อ 26/10/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/10/2021
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
แง่บวก
  • The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
เชิงลบ
  • Wi-Fi

Mook is an angel. We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times. The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good. The owner must be very proud of his staff! The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem. Breakfast is not the best we had. But very understandable during the circumstances. Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

2 Taweewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

