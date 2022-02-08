Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Phuket, Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 10.1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

