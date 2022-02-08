PHUKET TEST & GO

Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 0
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 2
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 3
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 4
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong in a prioritized manner, and Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong will directly collect payment from you.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Phuket, Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 10.1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Phuket. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, kids club, pool (kids). Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

239/14 Raj-U-Thid 200 Pee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

