Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
このビーチフロントのホテルは、パトンビーチの南端の静かな場所にあります。シービューパトンホテルは、パトンビーチのより人里離れたエリアに位置し、ビーチの混雑や騒音からホテルを守ります。ホテルから歩いてすぐのところに、パトンのメインストリップがあります。ここには、楽しいビーチアクティビティ、バー、レストラン、ショップがすべてあります。 4階建てのホテルの建物には、快適なスーペリアゲストルームとスイートがあり、ほとんどの客室には専用バルコニーが付いており、海とビーチの素晴らしい景色を眺めることができます。シービューパトンホテルを予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームに日付を入力してください。
シービューパトンホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す シービューパトンホテルすべてのレビューを見る
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.