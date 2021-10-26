Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
Этот прибрежный отель расположен в более тихом месте на южной оконечности пляжа Патонг. Отель Seaview Patong расположен в более уединенном районе пляжа Патонг, защищая его от пляжной толпы и шума. Короткая прогулка от отеля приведет вас к главной полосе Патонга, где расположены все развлечения на пляже, бары, рестораны и магазины. В 4-этажном здании отеля расположены комфортабельные улучшенные номера и люксы, в большинстве номеров есть балкон и потрясающий вид на боковой океан и пляж. Чтобы продолжить бронирование в Seaview Patong Hotel, введите даты визита и заполните безопасную форму онлайн-бронирования.
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.
