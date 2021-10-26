PHUKET TEST & GO

Patong Hotel mit Meerblick - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
Bewertung mit
640 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am March 2, 2022
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 0
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 1
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 2
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 3
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 4
Seaview Patong Hotel - Image 5
+44 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
REFUND POLICY
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.

Dieses Strandhotel genießt eine ruhigere Lage an der Südspitze von Patong Beach. Das Seaview Patong Hotel befindet sich in einer abgeschiedeneren Gegend von Patong Beach und schützt es vor den Menschenmassen und dem Lärm am Strand. Ein kurzer Spaziergang vom Hotel bringt Sie zur Hauptstraße von Patong, wo sich alle lustigen Strandaktivitäten, Bars, Restaurants und Geschäfte befinden. Das 4-stöckige Hotelgebäude beherbergt komfortable Superior-Gästezimmer und -Suiten, die meisten Zimmer verfügen über einen privaten Balkon und einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das seitliche Meer und den Strand. Bitte geben Sie Ihre Daten in unser sicheres Online-Buchungsformular ein, um eine Reservierung im Seaview Patong Hotel vorzunehmen.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
1
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Patong Hotel mit Meerblick , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Patong Hotel mit Meerblick
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇸🇪Alvar Dag Eilert Hedman

Bewertet am 26/10/2021
Angekommen um 16/10/2021
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
Positiv
  • The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Negative
  • Wi-Fi

Mook is an angel. We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times. The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good. The owner must be very proud of his staff! The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem. Breakfast is not the best we had. But very understandable during the circumstances. Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.

Adresse / Karte

2 Taweewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partnerhotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
Bewertung mit
1287 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
131 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
Bewertung mit
886 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2617 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
Bewertung mit
1522 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Amari Phuket
8.9
Bewertung mit
1962 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
Bewertung mit
1 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
541 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
Bewertung mit
715 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
8.7
Bewertung mit
2348 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
Bewertung mit
1882 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
Bewertung mit
915 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Fischerhafen Urban Resort
8
Bewertung mit
536 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU