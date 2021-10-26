Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.
Dieses Strandhotel genießt eine ruhigere Lage an der Südspitze von Patong Beach. Das Seaview Patong Hotel befindet sich in einer abgeschiedeneren Gegend von Patong Beach und schützt es vor den Menschenmassen und dem Lärm am Strand. Ein kurzer Spaziergang vom Hotel bringt Sie zur Hauptstraße von Patong, wo sich alle lustigen Strandaktivitäten, Bars, Restaurants und Geschäfte befinden. Das 4-stöckige Hotelgebäude beherbergt komfortable Superior-Gästezimmer und -Suiten, die meisten Zimmer verfügen über einen privaten Balkon und einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das seitliche Meer und den Strand. Bitte geben Sie Ihre Daten in unser sicheres Online-Buchungsformular ein, um eine Reservierung im Seaview Patong Hotel vorzunehmen.
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 1 Rezension
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Patong Hotel mit Meerblick
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Patong Hotel mit MeerblickSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
Positiv
Negative
- The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Mook is an angel.
We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times.
The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good.
The owner must be very proud of his staff!
The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem.
Breakfast is not the best we had.
But very understandable during the circumstances.
Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.
