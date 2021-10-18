PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
Updated on February 9, 2022
Patong Merlin Hotel is the third resort ever to be constructed on Patong Beach in 1986. Since that day, we are committed to create your perfect home away from home and preserve the natural richness of Patong from decades ago within our property. This is why our resort is known as the Green Oasis of Patong.

We are a heartful, family-run resort, starting from humble roots in the 1980s with only 80 rooms. Following the success, we expand the resort and facilities to what it is in the current day, including 448 rooms, 4 pools and numerous bars and restaurants. However, our service remains as heartfelt and personal as our beginning years, which is the reason why many of our guests return year after year. Some of our returning guests have been coming back to Patong Merlin Hotel over 30 times!

We work to make our property a family-friendly destination where you can spend your entire day in the hotel and never feel the bustle of the Patong area. We hope you will find your home here and rest in our sanctuary. As we say, home is where the heart is. Your happiness is our priority and nothing is too much trouble.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Green Oasis of Patong!

Amenities / Features

  • GARDEN POOL
  • WATERFALL POOL
  • TERRACE POOL
  • TROPICAL POOL
  • KIDS POOLS
  • COCONUT COFFEE SHOP (casual bistro which have a modern International cuisine)
  • POOL BAR (2 cozy swim-up bars)
  • CAFE DEL MAR (trendy restaurant overlooking the Andaman Sea presents an elegantly and eclectic medley of contemporary flavors from all over Thailand and a wide array of hot teas or freshly brewed coffees, cool drinks, cakes, ice creams.)
  • SEASIDE TERRACE (great atmosphere at the beach front garden along with special theme night buffets with cooking while you watch, and live entertainment every evening)
  • LOBBY LOUNGE
  • SUNSET BAR (refreshing beverages, cocktails and long drinks selection right next to the beach.)
  • BREW BY THE FALLS (baked snacks and freshly brewed organic coffee or premium tea)
  • KIDS CLUB
  • FITNESS CENTER
🇹🇭Wannapha

Reviewed on 18/10/2021
Arrived on 08/10/2021
Superior Pool View

Very good service mind, hotel room was very clean,comfortable to go to Patong beach , recommended for this hotel

🇩🇪Bosing

Reviewed on 03/10/2021
Arrived on 26/09/2021
Superior Pool View

Service very good.very friendly nice pools. good position, way direct to the beach. Room nice and clean.

🇫🇮Kaarlo Lintula

Reviewed on 13/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
Superior Pool View

At this hotel i have enjoyed myself well and i believe that future sandbox travelers will also feel comfortable.

Address

44, Thaveewong Road, Kathu District, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

