Patong Merlin Hotel is the third resort ever to be constructed on Patong Beach in 1986. Since that day, we are committed to create your perfect home away from home and preserve the natural richness of Patong from decades ago within our property. This is why our resort is known as the Green Oasis of Patong.

We are a heartful, family-run resort, starting from humble roots in the 1980s with only 80 rooms. Following the success, we expand the resort and facilities to what it is in the current day, including 448 rooms, 4 pools and numerous bars and restaurants. However, our service remains as heartfelt and personal as our beginning years, which is the reason why many of our guests return year after year. Some of our returning guests have been coming back to Patong Merlin Hotel over 30 times!

We work to make our property a family-friendly destination where you can spend your entire day in the hotel and never feel the bustle of the Patong area. We hope you will find your home here and rest in our sanctuary. As we say, home is where the heart is. Your happiness is our priority and nothing is too much trouble.

We look forward to welcoming you to the Green Oasis of Patong!