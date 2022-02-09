Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Patong, Ramaburin Resort is the perfect place to experience Phuket just 150m from the beach its surroundings. Set 10.0 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Malin Plaza Patong, Junceylon, Central Patong, John International Tailor, Train Thai Boxing. The facilities and services provided by Ramaburin Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. 24-hour reception, room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible are just a few of the facilities that set Ramaburin Resort apart from other hotels in the city. Ramaburin Resort is home to 68 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden, water sports (motorized). Ramaburin Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

