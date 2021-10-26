PHUKET TEST & GO

Seaview Patong Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
640 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 2, 2022
Hotel Refund Policy

Non-refundable, but flexible to change travel date 3 days before arrival.

Dit hotel aan het strand ligt op een rustigere plek aan de zuidpunt van het strand van Patong. Het Seaview Patong Hotel ligt in een meer afgelegen gebied van Patong Beach, waardoor het wordt afgeschermd van de drukte op het strand en het lawaai. Een korte wandeling van het hotel brengt u naar de belangrijkste strip van Patong, waar alle leuke strandactiviteiten, bars, restaurants en winkels te vinden zijn. Het hotelgebouw met 4 verdiepingen herbergt comfortabele superior kamers en suites. De meeste kamers hebben een eigen balkon en een prachtig uitzicht op de zijzee en het strand. Voer uw data in op ons beveiligd online boekingsformulier om een reservering te maken bij het Seaview Patong Hotel.

🇸🇪Alvar Dag Eilert Hedman

Beoordeeld op 26/10/2021
Aangekomen 16/10/2021
3.8 Superior Double or Twin Room
Pluspunten
  • The staff is fantastic and contantly smiling.
Minpunten
  • Wi-Fi

Mook is an angel. We Are so impressed how well this place is taken care of during the hard times. The personnel are constantly picking and doing all they can to make the hotel looking good. The owner must be very proud of his staff! The WiFi is not the best but today’s telephone 4g-5G make that a minor problem. Breakfast is not the best we had. But very understandable during the circumstances. Overall is our staying on this hotel very good and easy to recommend to other.

Adres / kaart

2 Taweewong Rd, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

