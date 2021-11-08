PHUKET TEST & GO

Sea Pearl Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE
฿5,000 DEPOSIT
2 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 20 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Sea Pearl Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Sea Pearl Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Are you dreaming of surrounding yourself with powder white sand and crystal blue waters? An escape from the big city, close to it all. A tropical oasis of sun, sea and sand is the Sea Pearl Beach Resort. Only steps from the white sandy beach of Patong and the sparking water of Andaman Sea - within a short walking distance to shopping paradise. This resort features 60 rooms with all modern facilities including mini-bars, coffee/tea makers, flat screen TVs, bathrobes and free Wi-Fi throughout the resort. Dip inside the outdoor pool with stunning sea views and enjoy the meal at Cafe terrace right opposite the beach.

Amenities / Features

  • Beach Access, Free Wi-Fi, Individual Air-Conditioner, Fitness Centre, Swimming Pool, Near 7-11
Score
3.6/5
Very Good
Based on 2 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
1
Average
1
Poor
0
Terrible
0
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇳🇴freydis wessel

Reviewed on 08/11/2021
Arrived on 29/10/2021
4.3 Superior Twin
Positives     
  • Nice staff. Close to beach and store

We think the gouverment have done a good job. We felt safe and taken good care of. People here are nice. Weather is good

🇩🇪Rainer Emil Max Roth

Reviewed on 27/09/2021
Arrived on 19/09/2021
2.9 Ocean View King
Positives     
  • Location right across the beach
  • Big size room 40 qm
  • Large balcony with ocean view
  • Friendly staff
  • Big 7/11 shop right next door
Negatives
  • The room wasn't roughly cleaned when I arrived
  • English TV channels very limited
  • Restaurant was closed at least the first 6 days
  • The rooftop coffee/bar closed

So far I'm quite pleased that I choose this hotel. I would recommend this hotel to anybody except families with small children because there is nothing for them to play with. People with very high expectations should look for a more expensive place.

Address / Map

42/1-10,30 Taweewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

