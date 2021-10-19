PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
2348 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 0
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 1
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 2
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 3
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 4
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Image 5
+42 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
5 REVIEWS

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standard Room 42
฿24,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Connecting Room
  • Fitness Allowed
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool

A stunning location on Patong Beach puts you in the centre of all the action at this popular family-friendly hotel. One of the first resorts to open in Patong, the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, has been extending a warm and genuine welcome to guests from around the globe for many years. Modern, stylishly refurbished rooms, villas and suites offer the utmost in contemporary comfort, some with dazzling ocean-facing views and others with direct pool access. The resort has four beautiful swimming pools set amidst picturesque tropical gardens, (Busakorn Pools are exclusive use for Busakorn Wing guests), fitness centre, Kids’ Club, and eclectic choice of dining options in four enticing restaurants.

For tasty Thai cuisine, Charm Thai Restaurant serves authentic dishes made from market-fresh produce. A contemporary Thai-style restaurant complements our modern menu perfectly, with mouth-watering selections from all regions of Thailand.

Serving up the finest cuts of prime imported steaks, Sam's Steaks & Grill provides top cuisine in a sophisticated setting. Our carefully crafted menus are complemented by an extensive selection of Old and New Wines – perfect for an intimate dinner for two.

Bringing a touch of Italy to Patong Beach, Terrazzo offers up a variety of flavourful Italian restaurant-style dishes. Positioned on the street front with a dazzling coastal view, you can enjoy pizza, pasta and succulent seafood in the lively ambience of the main beach road.

For the guests looking for a relaxing night in, room service for Private In-Room Dining is available from 6:30 am until 11 pm every day.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 5 reviews
Rating
Excellent
5
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇬🇧Jo Bates

Reviewed on 19/10/2021
Arrived on 11/10/2021
4.8 1 Pool Access King Bed Villa Adults Only
Positives
  • Huge room with access to pool
Negatives
  • None

Everything is lovely here in the Bukasorn wing. Lots of lovely fellow guests and the staff are fabulous

🇬🇧Graham Christie

Reviewed on 16/08/2021
Arrived on 08/08/2021
4.5 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
Positives
  • Friendly and helpful staff
  • No mass tourism
Negatives
  • No alcohol served in restaurants or bars

I don’t understand why the Thai government open up this sandbox agreement and then later decide to partially close it by not allowing bars to open and restaurants not to serve alcohol.

🇬🇧Ke

Reviewed on 11/08/2021
Arrived on 03/08/2021
4.7 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
Positives
  • Hotel very nice and friendly
Negatives
  • Not a lot of choice for food and very expensive

Hotel very nice but a needless expense for me. Food very expensive and not much selection, only eggs.

🇺🇸Kenneth P Cox

Reviewed on 02/08/2021
Arrived on 15/07/2021
5.0 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
Positives
  • They refunded our money thank you
Negatives
  • None

I am sorry we did not get to stay because our flight went through Bangkok. We had to stay in Pattaya at the Grand Bella. Thank you

🇩🇪Dr Hannes Dietrich

Reviewed on 01/08/2021
Arrived on 03/07/2021
4.8 Standard Room- Complimentary upgrade
Positives
  • Apart from the TV picture and very few number of channels, everything in the Holiday Inn was very good
Negatives
  • TV picture quality and very few number of channels

Because everything in this hotel is positive, it is my great favorite to stay again in the future. Even though I have my own house only a few hundred meters away, I felt like at home.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

52 Thaweewong Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Patong Merlin Hotel
7.9
rating with
541 reviews
From ฿-1
Sea Pearl Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Paripas Patong Resort
8.3
rating with
1882 reviews
From ฿-1
Deevana Plaza Hotel Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
915 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Mercure Phuket Patong
8.4
rating with
1011 reviews
From ฿-1
Ramaburin Resort
8.1
rating with
715 reviews
From ฿-1
Seaview Patong Hotel
7.8
rating with
640 reviews
From ฿-1
The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites
7.7
rating with
1541 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU