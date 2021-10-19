Holiday Inn Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A stunning location on Patong Beach puts you in the centre of all the action at this popular family-friendly hotel. One of the first resorts to open in Patong, the Holiday Inn Resort Phuket, has been extending a warm and genuine welcome to guests from around the globe for many years. Modern, stylishly refurbished rooms, villas and suites offer the utmost in contemporary comfort, some with dazzling ocean-facing views and others with direct pool access. The resort has four beautiful swimming pools set amidst picturesque tropical gardens, (Busakorn Pools are exclusive use for Busakorn Wing guests), fitness centre, Kids’ Club, and eclectic choice of dining options in four enticing restaurants.

For tasty Thai cuisine, Charm Thai Restaurant serves authentic dishes made from market-fresh produce. A contemporary Thai-style restaurant complements our modern menu perfectly, with mouth-watering selections from all regions of Thailand.

Serving up the finest cuts of prime imported steaks, Sam's Steaks & Grill provides top cuisine in a sophisticated setting. Our carefully crafted menus are complemented by an extensive selection of Old and New Wines – perfect for an intimate dinner for two.

Bringing a touch of Italy to Patong Beach, Terrazzo offers up a variety of flavourful Italian restaurant-style dishes. Positioned on the street front with a dazzling coastal view, you can enjoy pizza, pasta and succulent seafood in the lively ambience of the main beach road.

For the guests looking for a relaxing night in, room service for Private In-Room Dining is available from 6:30 am until 11 pm every day.