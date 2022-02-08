Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This brand new luxury resort recently opened its doors to guests in a prime spot between Kata and Karon beaches. Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa offers the best of Phuket with a seemingly endless beach and lush tropical greenery. All deluxe rooms, grand suites, and pool villas are tastefully designed with modern and sleek interiors. Enjoy the view of the beautiful surroundings from the spacious bathtub. The nearest beach to the resort is located just 500 meters away and Kata Shopping Center is also within walking distance. The excitement of Patong Beach is a short ten minute drive from the hotel, while the Phuket Town center is 20 minutes away. Our secure online booking form makes reserving your room at Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa simple - just fill in your desired dates and click.