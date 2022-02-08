PHUKET TEST & GO

피치 블러섬 리조트 앤 풀 빌라 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

140 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 새로운 럭셔리 리조트는 최근 Kata 해변과 Karon 해변 사이의 주요 장소에 문을 열었습니다. Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa는 끝이 보이지 않는 해변과 무성한 열대 녹지가 있는 푸켓의 최고를 제공합니다. 모든 디럭스룸, 그랜드 스위트룸, 풀빌라는 모던하고 세련된 인테리어로 세련되게 디자인되었습니다. 넓은 욕조에서 아름다운 주변 경관을 즐기십시오. 리조트에서 가장 가까운 해변은 단 500m 떨어져 있으며 카타 쇼핑센터도 도보 거리에 있습니다. Patong 해변의 흥분은 호텔에서 차로 10분 거리에 있으며 Phuket Town 센터는 20분 거리에 있습니다. 보안 온라인 예약 양식을 사용하면 Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa 객실을 간단하게 예약할 수 있습니다. 원하는 날짜를 입력하고 클릭하기만 하면 됩니다.

주소 /지도

23/12 Karon Road, Karon Beach, A. Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

