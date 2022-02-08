桃花渡假泳池别墅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家全新的豪华度假村最近在卡塔海滩和卡伦海滩之间的黄金地段向客人开放。桃花度假村和泳池别墅提供普吉岛最好的地方，拥有看似一望无际的海滩和郁郁葱葱的热带植物。所有豪华客房、豪华套房和泳池别墅均设计高雅，内饰现代时尚。从宽敞的浴缸欣赏周围美丽的景色。距离度假村最近的海滩仅 500 米之遥，步行即可到达 Kata 购物中心。热闹的芭东海滩距酒店仅 10 分钟车程，距普吉镇中心仅 20 分钟车程。我们安全的在线订房表让您在桃花度假村和泳池别墅的预订变得如此简单——只需填写您的停留日期并点击。

