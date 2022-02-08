PHUKET TEST & GO

ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7

140レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 0
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 1
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 2
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 3
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 4
Peach Blossom Resort and Pool Villa - Image 5
+19 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

この真新しい高級リゾートは最近、カタビーチとカロンビーチの間の一等地にゲストに門戸を開きました。ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラは、一見果てしなく続くビーチと緑豊かなトロピカルグリーンでプーケットの最高の場所を提供します。すべてのデラックスルーム、グランドスイート、プールヴィラは、モダンで洗練されたインテリアで上品にデザインされています。広々としたバスタブから美しい周辺の景色をお楽しみください。リゾートに最も近いビーチはわずか500m先にあり、カタショッピングセンターも徒歩圏内にあります。パトンビーチの興奮はホテルから車でわずか10分、プーケットタウンセンターまでは20分です。安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用すると、ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラの客室を簡単に予約できます。ご希望の日付を入力してクリックするだけです。

住所/地図

23/12 Karon Road, Karon Beach, A. Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

