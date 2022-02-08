ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

この真新しい高級リゾートは最近、カタビーチとカロンビーチの間の一等地にゲストに門戸を開きました。ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラは、一見果てしなく続くビーチと緑豊かなトロピカルグリーンでプーケットの最高の場所を提供します。すべてのデラックスルーム、グランドスイート、プールヴィラは、モダンで洗練されたインテリアで上品にデザインされています。広々としたバスタブから美しい周辺の景色をお楽しみください。リゾートに最も近いビーチはわずか500m先にあり、カタショッピングセンターも徒歩圏内にあります。パトンビーチの興奮はホテルから車でわずか10分、プーケットタウンセンターまでは20分です。安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用すると、ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラの客室を簡単に予約できます。ご希望の日付を入力してクリックするだけです。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す ピーチブロッサムリゾートアンドプールヴィラ すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。