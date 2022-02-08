Pai Tan Villas - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Ideally located on the midway to the famed Patong Beach and Phuket Town, surrounded by the warm crystal blue waters of the Andaman Sea, Pai Tan Villas offers excellent access to many area attractions such as Phang Nga, Phi Phi Island, Krabi, Phra Theaw National Park, Phuket Aquarium, and many more. With stylish and elegant decor, the hotel features beautiful accommodation units with all the modern technology and conveniences to ensure guests have a marvelous time staying. At the on-site restaurant, guests can relish delectable cuisines in an elegant setting, and nearby restaurants offer a wide variety of delicacies for guests to feast on. After a long day of touring in the city, guests can have a refreshing dip or relax in the nearby swimming pool. With warm, cozy hospitality and friendly services, Pai Tan Villas is beautifully designed for guests' rest and relaxation, and it is an ideal destination for all kind of travelers.