Located on Phuket’s Millionaires Row, Twinpalms Phuket Hotel is the perfect blend of boutique luxury and relaxing tranquility. This resort has 97 light and airy rooms and suites that all face in to the central pool area, some even with direct pool access. Visit the well-equipped modern gym and spend some quiet time in the library with a great selection of books. The Sunday brunch with good wine and smoked salmon is just legendary. Surin beach is situated just 175 meters across a park that used to be Thailand’s first golf course. This great property, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, makes Twinpalms Phuket Hotel the right choice for visitors to this area.