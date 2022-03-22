PHUKET TEST & GO

Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
520 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 0
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 1
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 2
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 3
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 4
Twinpalms Phuket Hotel - Image 5
+18 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located on Phuket’s Millionaires Row, Twinpalms Phuket Hotel is the perfect blend of boutique luxury and relaxing tranquility. This resort has 97 light and airy rooms and suites that all face in to the central pool area, some even with direct pool access. Visit the well-equipped modern gym and spend some quiet time in the library with a great selection of books. The Sunday brunch with good wine and smoked salmon is just legendary. Surin beach is situated just 175 meters across a park that used to be Thailand’s first golf course. This great property, along with all the amenities and facilities offered, makes Twinpalms Phuket Hotel the right choice for visitors to this area.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Twinpalms Phuket Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Twinpalms Phuket Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

No Valid, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Surin Phuket
8.7
rating with
519 reviews
From ฿-1
Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
rating with
368 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU