The Surin Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
519 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Surrounded by the Andaman Sea along the coast of the Pansea Beach, The Surin Phuket is designed to be the ideal tropical sanctuary. Each of the 103 cottages and luxury cottages are set among coconut groves or by the white sandy beach with a splendid view of Pansea. The resort is just a 20-minute drive from the bustling nightlife of Patong, and within a 30-minute drive from five golf courses. Enjoy a delicious array of culinary options from one of our hotel’s outstanding restaurants and after a meal sip exotic cocktails on the beach.Its superior facilities include a swimming pool, library, spa, gift shop, car rental, water sports facility, and state-of-art conference facility.

Amenities / Features

  • Daily breakfast
  • One-time 60 minutes massage for 2 persons
  • Round trip private airport transfer service when staying in Beach Suite onward
  • Wi-Fi throughout the resort
  • Use of non-motorized sporting facilities
Address / Map

118 Moo 3, Choeng Talay, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

