Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
368 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Let Yourself Be Enchanted

Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort creates the time and space for you to retreat and relaxing with the care of our attentive hospitality.

Our resort designed in harmony environment seamlessly blends traditional seaside architecture with contemporary comforts in the privacy of the resort’s beachfront that offer an oasis swimming pool and just steps from the sands.

Island hopping or exploring the remarkable Phuket nature in many nearby sites of land and sea.

Whether seeking the perfect retreat or a memorable family holiday, surrender to the enchantment of Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort!

Sleep With A Comfort

A soothing oasis on the Bay of Bangtao, Phuket offers comfortable accommodations overlooking the greenery lust or the view of oasis pool and ocean for family holidays, romantic escapes and group getaways of all manner.

Room type; Pool Access and Pool Access Pool View

Experience the airy relaxation of our spacious layouts with terrace and delight direct access to the pool (connected by a shared pool per building). Nestled amid a soothing garden where you can revel in the holiday retreat! (Pool Access Pool View offering the terrace overlooking our resort oasis swimming pool).

Amenities / Features

  • Complimentary In-Room Wireless Internet Access
  • Complimentary Wireless Internet in Public Areas
  • In-Room Safe Deposit Box
  • Fitness Center
  • Swimming Pool
  • Kids Room
  • Games Room
  • Luggage Storage
  • Laundry Service (additional charge)
  • Printing Services (additional charge)
  • Room Service (additional charge)
  • Transportation (additional charge)
Address / Map

72/9 Moo 3, Bangtao Beach, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

