PHUKET TEST & GO

Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
Updated on February 9, 2022
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 0
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 1
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 2
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 3
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 4
Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Image 5
+11 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿1,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Outrigger Surin Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Surin Studio Balcony 1 King 40
฿25,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Suite 1 King 50
฿26,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit
  • Swimming Pool
SPECIAL OFFERSCLICK REQUEST TO SEE
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Surin Suite 1 King 70
฿28,250 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
REQUEST BOOKING
FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS)
BOOKMARK

Features

  • Balcony
  • Fitness Allowed
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Small Deposit

Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway. All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.

Amenities / Features

  • Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Outrigger Surin Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Outrigger Surin Beach Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

121/1 Moo 3, Srisunthorn Road, Cheng Talay, Thalang, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Twinpalms Phuket Hotel
8.9
rating with
520 reviews
From ฿-1
The Surin Phuket
8.7
rating with
519 reviews
From ฿-1
Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
rating with
368 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamala Beach Resort. A Sunprime Resort
8.3
rating with
955 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU