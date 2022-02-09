Outrigger Surin Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Outrigger Surin Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Surin Studio Balcony 1 King 40m²
฿25,450 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿19,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,950 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
Maximum of 2 Adults
Plunge Pool Suite 1 King 50m²
฿26,850 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿17,550 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,150 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
- Swimming Pool
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Surin Suite 1 King 70m²
฿28,250 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿21,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,250 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,350 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Living Room
- Outdoor Facilities
- Small Deposit
Just a minute’s walk to the Andaman Sea’s turquoise waters and the golden sands of the Surin Beach, the Outrigger Surin Beach Resort provides the perfect setting for that much needed break or romantic getaway.
All 60 rooms and suites at this boutique resort reflect the elegance of Thai culture with contemporary lifestyle touches. Guests can choose from a variety of leisure and entertainment facilities including two swimming pools, fitness studio and spa. Our surf-inspired restaurant and rooftop bar offers dining experiences with mesmerizing views of the Phuket sunset.
Amenities / Features
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
