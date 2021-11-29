奈汉海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与奈汉海滩度假村以优先方式，以及奈汉海滩度假村从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
豪华房 - 1 张特大床 25m²
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
无论您是游客还是商务旅行，奈函海滩度假村都是您游览普吉岛时的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。
这家休闲度假酒店坐落在郁郁葱葱的土地上，距离安达曼海沿岸的奈汉海滩 11 分钟步行路程，距离普吉国际机场 47 公里。
简约客房设有门廊，所有客房和公共区域均提供免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁服务、纯平电视和保险箱，以及客房服务、迷你冰箱、茶具和咖啡机。
停车免费。其他酒店设施包括露天餐厅、素雅咖啡馆/酒吧和室外海水游泳池。
提供踏板车和自行车出租服务，以及机场接送服务（收费）。奈函海滩度假村提供无可挑剔的服务和所有必要的设施，以激发旅客的活力。
所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在奈函海滩度假村享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。
便利设施/功能
- 免费WiFi
- 咖啡 - 茶具
- Safety Deposit Box
- 洗衣服务
- 免费停车场
- 室外游泳池
- 露天餐厅
- 酒吧
- 客房服务
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
- Quick email replies
- Very friendly and helpful staff
- Amazingly clean
- Convenient location
It took a few days to get replies and info about Sandbox bookings from the other hotels. And we got replies in several minutes from Naiharn Beach Resort. We made our booking and got all the needed for Thai Pass documents in a couple of hours.
4.8 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
Very good ........................................................................................................
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
- Great atmosphere and extremly helpful & friendly
I booked this hotel because I like the Nai Harn area, I have been very impressed from start to finish. Pee Aew the lady who runs the receiption has helped me from start to finish with COE and everything. Could not be more impressed witb the place.