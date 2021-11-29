PHUKET TEST & GO

ナイハーンビーチリゾート - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9

188レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 0
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 1
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 2
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 3
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 4
Naiharn Beach Resort - Image 5
+36 写真
迅速な対応
50% 保証金
3 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にナイハーンビーチリゾート 直接連絡し、 ナイハーンビーチリゾートが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Special Offer
最大 2 Adults
デラックスルーム-キングサイズベッド1台 25
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,800 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
Request Booking
Fast Request (2 Clicks)
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • スイミングプール

観光客でもビジネス旅行でも、ナイハーンビーチリゾートはプーケットを訪れる際の宿泊施設として最適です。ここから、ゲストは活気ある街が提供するすべてのものに簡単にアクセスできます。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。

緑豊かな敷地内にあるこのリラックスしたリゾートは、アンダマン海沿いのナイハンビーチから徒歩11分、プーケット国際空港から47kmです。

ポーチが特徴のシンプルな客室で、全室と公共エリアで無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、薄型テレビと金庫、ルームサービス、ミニ冷蔵庫、紅茶/コーヒーメーカーをご利用いただけます。

駐車場は無料です。その他の設備には、屋外レストラン、控えめなカフェ/バー、屋外海水プールがあります。

スクーターと自転車のレンタル、空港送迎（有料）をご利用いただけます。ナイハーンビーチリゾートでは、旅行者を元気にするための非の打ちどころのないサービスとすべての基本的な設備を提供しています。

すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。その上、ホテルのレクリエーションの提供のホストはあなたがあなたの滞在の間にすることがたくさんあることを保証します。ナイハーンビーチリゾートで比類のないサービスと真に一流の住所をお楽しみください。

アメニティ/機能

  • 無料のWifi
  • コーヒー-お茶の設備
  • Safety Deposit Box
  • ランドリーサービス
  • 無料駐車場
  • 屋外スイミングプール
  • オープンエアレストラン
  • バー
  • ルームサービス
スコア
4.9/5
優れた
に基づく 3 レビュー
評価
優れた
3
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ナイハーンビーチリゾートゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ナイハーンビーチリゾート
すべてのレビューを見る

🇷🇺Zhanna

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 20/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
ポジティブ     
  • Quick email replies
  • Very friendly and helpful staff
  • Amazingly clean
  • Convenient location
ネガ
  • Nothing

It took a few days to get replies and info about Sandbox bookings from the other hotels. And we got replies in several minutes from Naiharn Beach Resort. We made our booking and got all the needed for Thai Pass documents in a couple of hours.

🇳🇱Jarno de Jonge

でレビュー 15/10/2021
に到着しました 05/10/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed

Very good ........................................................................................................

🇬🇧Antony Bignall

でレビュー 29/08/2021
に到着しました 22/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room - 1 King Bed
ポジティブ     
  • Great atmosphere and extremly helpful & friendly
ネガ
  • No negatives at all

I booked this hotel because I like the Nai Harn area, I have been very impressed from start to finish. Pee Aew the lady who runs the receiption has helped me from start to finish with COE and everything. Could not be more impressed witb the place.

フードメニュー画像

住所/地図

14/29 Moo 1, Sai Yuan Road, Rawai, Muang, Phuket,, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

