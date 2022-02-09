Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Set in Surin Beach, 1.1 km from Pineapple Beach, Mida Grande Resort Phuket offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Among the various facilities of this property are a bar, a shared lounge and a garden. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi.

The units at the hotel come with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a bidet. The rooms at Mida Grande Resort Phuket feature air conditioning and a wardrobe.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Mida Grande Resort Phuket offers a terrace.

Popular points of interest near the hotel include The Plaza Surin, Bang Tao Temple and Catch Beach Club. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 15 km from Mida Grande Resort Phuket.