PHUKET TEST & GO

Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7
rating with
9 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 0
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 1
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 2
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 3
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 4
Mida Grande Resort Phuket - Image 5
+20 photos
฿14,000 DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Surin Beach, 1.1 km from Pineapple Beach, Mida Grande Resort Phuket offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre. Among the various facilities of this property are a bar, a shared lounge and a garden. The accommodation features a 24-hour front desk, a shuttle service, room service and free WiFi.

The units at the hotel come with a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels and a private bathroom with a hairdryer and a bidet. The rooms at Mida Grande Resort Phuket feature air conditioning and a wardrobe.

Guests at the accommodation can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Mida Grande Resort Phuket offers a terrace.

Popular points of interest near the hotel include The Plaza Surin, Bang Tao Temple and Catch Beach Club. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 15 km from Mida Grande Resort Phuket.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Mida Grande Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Mida Grande Resort Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

179/450 Had Surin Soi 4, Moo, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

Partner Hotels

Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Twinpalms Phuket Hotel
8.9
rating with
520 reviews
From ฿-1
The Surin Phuket
8.7
rating with
519 reviews
From ฿-1
Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort
8.1
rating with
368 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunwing Bangtao Beach
8.4
rating with
841 reviews
From ฿-1
Casuarina Shores Apartment
9
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Coco Phuket Beach
7.9
rating with
46 reviews
From ฿-1
Diamond Resort Phuket
8.6
rating with
226 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU