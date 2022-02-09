普吉岛多么棒的度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Mida Grande Resort Phuket位于苏林海滩，距离菠萝海滩有1.1公里，提供餐厅、免费私人停车位、户外游泳池和健身中心。这家住宿的各种设施包括酒吧、共用休息室和花园。住宿配备24小时前台、班车服务、客房服务以及免费WiFi。 酒店的客房配有休息区、带卫星频道的平板电视以及带吹风机和坐浴盆的私人浴室。 Mida Grande Resort Phuket酒店的客房配有空调和衣柜。 这家住宿的客人可以享用自助早餐。 普吉岛美达格兰德度假村提供露台。 酒店附近的热门地标包括素林广场、邦涛寺和Catch Beach Club。最近的机场是普吉岛国际机场，距离普吉岛美达格兰德度假村 15 公里。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 普吉岛多么棒的度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 普吉岛多么棒的度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。