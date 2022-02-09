푸켓의 어떤 그랜드 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phuket
7

9 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
฿14,000 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

수린 비치에 위치한 Mida Grande Resort Phuket은 파인애플 비치에서 1.1km 떨어져 있으며, 레스토랑, 무료 전용 주차장, 야외 수영장 및 피트니스 센터를 갖춘 숙박 시설입니다. 이 숙소의 다양한 시설로는 바, 공용 라운지, 정원 등이 있습니다. 숙소는 24 시간 프런트 데스크, 셔틀 서비스, 룸 서비스, 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.

호텔의 객실은 휴식 공간, 위성 채널이 편성 된 평면 TV 및 헤어 드라이어와 비데가 구비 된 전용 욕실을 갖추고 있습니다. Mida Grande Resort Phuket의 객실은 에어컨과 옷장을 갖추고 있습니다.

투숙객은 조식 뷔페를 즐기실 수 있습니다.

Mida Grande Resort Phuket은 테라스를 갖추고 있습니다.

호텔 인근의 인기 명소로는 더 플라자 수린, 방 타오 사원, 캐치 비치 클럽 등이 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 Mida Grande Resort Phuket에서 15km 떨어진 푸켓 국제 공항입니다.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
푸켓의 어떤 그랜드 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 푸켓의 어떤 그랜드 리조트
주소 /지도

179/450 Had Surin Soi 4, Moo, Surin, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

