Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 11 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites in a prioritized manner, and The ASHLEE Heights Patong Hotel & Suites will directly collect payment from you.

Ashlee Heights is an one-to-all hotel in Patong Beach, Phuket Thailand. A tranquil place for you relax and take a rest after a full day of activities in this vibrant city. Comfy & Cozy rooms in light Ash shade with light gray background make you feel always warm as being home. Exclusive 77 rooms in total with variety of accommodation + private balcony from compact to spacious room size with stylish bathtub in all rooms. Snug lounge is provided for you in all rooms for lying down on. In-room installations feature with everything you may need. Walkable distance to the attractions and being surrounded by good neighbours are more than enough for your vacay. And of course, your comfy & privacy remains our top concerns. This is why Ashlee Heights definitely is a hotel like no other in Patong.

Amenities / Features Housekeeping on demand - every 2 days

Sun Salute - rooftop swimming pool with the deck area to soak up the sun and get your tan lines

High speed internet 27/4 to stay connected and wired the world

Variety of amenities and services await for families while traveling with children

24/7 security and CCTV

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels