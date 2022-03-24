Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located just a short distance from the center of town, you are perfectly placed to explore Patong and its beaches. Shopping centers, the entertainment district, supermarkets, popular restaurants, and a hospital are all within easy reach from the hotel. The 34 apartment-styled rooms are spacious, bright, equipped with a large bed, full-sized bathroom, as well as its own private balconies for Deluxe rooms - perfect for a lazy afternoon to enjoy the tropical atmosphere. All rooms feature thoughtful amenities such as a private kitchen, dining tables, free Wi-Fi, hair dryer and cable TV channels to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Express check-in/out, laundry self-service and airport transfer are just a few of the facilities that set Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment apart from other hotels in the city. For those in need of a break, water sports, sky sports, and land activities are all available on offer. Delicious and innovative local cuisine, coffee shop, and its serene setting all adds to an enjoyable stay at Green Harbor Hotel & Service Apartment.

