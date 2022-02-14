PHUKET TEST & GO

Chabana Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
133 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Chabana Resort - Image 0
Chabana Resort - Image 1
Chabana Resort - Image 2
Chabana Resort - Image 3
Chabana Resort - Image 4
Chabana Resort - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Chabana Resort in a prioritized manner, and Chabana Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chabana Resort, Phuket is ideally situated in Bang Thao; one of the city's most popular locales. Situated only 22 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chabana Resort, Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. Whatever your purpose of visit, Chabana Resort, Phuket is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features

  • Individually controlled Air conditioning
  •  LCD /LED Television
  •  Complimentary coffee maker and tea with daily replenish.
  •  Complimentary Wi-Fi
  •  Complimentary two bottles of drinking water
  •  Hairdryer
  •  Umbrella
  •  Electric insect repellent
  •  Bathroom Amenities
  •  Telephone in house / IDD Call
  •  Mini refrigerator
  •  Duvet blank
Address / Map

90/1-4 Chengtalay 16, Chengtalay, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

