Designed for both business and leisure travel, Chabana Resort, Phuket is ideally situated in Bang Thao; one of the city's most popular locales. Situated only 22 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Chabana Resort, Phuket offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, postal service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. Whatever your purpose of visit, Chabana Resort, Phuket is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

Amenities / Features Individually controlled Air conditioning

 LCD /LED Television

 Complimentary coffee maker and tea with daily replenish.

 Complimentary Wi-Fi

 Complimentary two bottles of drinking water

 Hairdryer

 Umbrella

 Electric insect repellent

 Bathroom Amenities

 Telephone in house / IDD Call

 Mini refrigerator

 Duvet blank

