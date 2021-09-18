PHUKET TEST & GO

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
rating with
490 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022




Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Anantara Layan Phuket Resort in a prioritized manner, and Anantara Layan Phuket Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Retreat to an island paradise where lush hillside overlooks powdery beach. Hide away in luxury pool villas for two or sprawling residences for families.

At Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, we invite you to engage or unwind at one the finest luxury hotels in Phuket. Feast in a cliffside chapel overlooking the ocean. Master the art of Muay Thai. Submit to healing massages at Anantara Spa. Just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, excursions to the Andaman’s famed sights are readily available.

Amenities / Features

  • Private swimming pool*
  • Bose sound system*
  • Satellite and Apple TV with LED screen
  • IDD telephone with voicemail
  • Wardrobe
  • Bathrobes, slippers and hairdryer
  • In-villa bar, wine cellar, Nespresso machine and tea facilities
  • High speed internet access
  • Yoga mat*
  • In-villa safe
  • Writing desk
  • Pillow menu
  • Indoor daybed*
  • Luxury bathroom amenities
  • Hardwood terrace with ample space for relaxation
  • Indoor rain shower, outdoor shower or oversized bathtub
  • Luxury bathroom amenities
  • Complimentary drinking water
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
🇦🇹Alexander Erhard

Reviewed on 18/09/2021
Arrived on 10/09/2021
5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa
Positives     
  • Pros: Everything! Room, private pool, service, food, breakfast, view, beach, tides, the passion of the staff, and NO mosquitoes.
Negatives
  • The beach bar was closed unfortunately…
  • A lot of broken glass pieces and plastic waste on the hotel beach due to the monsoon, so be careful especially for your small children.

We loved the extra water bottles of water in the room very much, because we needed for the baby milk.



Address / Map

168 Moo 6, Layan Beach Soi 4 Cherngtalay, Layan, Phuket, Thailand, 83110



