Retreat to an island paradise where lush hillside overlooks powdery beach. Hide away in luxury pool villas for two or sprawling residences for families. At Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, we invite you to engage or unwind at one the finest luxury hotels in Phuket. Feast in a cliffside chapel overlooking the ocean. Master the art of Muay Thai. Submit to healing massages at Anantara Spa. Just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, excursions to the Andaman’s famed sights are readily available.

Amenities / Features Private swimming pool*

Bose sound system*

Satellite and Apple TV with LED screen

IDD telephone with voicemail

Wardrobe

Bathrobes, slippers and hairdryer

In-villa bar, wine cellar, Nespresso machine and tea facilities

High speed internet access

Yoga mat*

In-villa safe

Writing desk

Pillow menu

Indoor daybed*

Luxury bathroom amenities

Hardwood terrace with ample space for relaxation

Indoor rain shower, outdoor shower or oversized bathtub

Luxury bathroom amenities

Complimentary drinking water

🇦🇹 Alexander Erhard Arrived on 10/09/2021 5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa Positives Pros: Everything! Room, private pool, service, food, breakfast, view, beach, tides, the passion of the staff, and NO mosquitoes. Negatives The beach bar was closed unfortunately…

A lot of broken glass pieces and plastic waste on the hotel beach due to the monsoon, so be careful especially for your small children. We loved the extra water bottles of water in the room very much, because we needed for the baby milk.