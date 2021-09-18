Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Retreat to an island paradise where lush hillside overlooks powdery beach. Hide away in luxury pool villas for two or sprawling residences for families.
At Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, we invite you to engage or unwind at one the finest luxury hotels in Phuket. Feast in a cliffside chapel overlooking the ocean. Master the art of Muay Thai. Submit to healing massages at Anantara Spa. Just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, excursions to the Andaman’s famed sights are readily available.
Amenities / Features
- Private swimming pool*
- Bose sound system*
- Satellite and Apple TV with LED screen
- IDD telephone with voicemail
- Wardrobe
- Bathrobes, slippers and hairdryer
- In-villa bar, wine cellar, Nespresso machine and tea facilities
- High speed internet access
- Yoga mat*
- In-villa safe
- Writing desk
- Pillow menu
- Indoor daybed*
- Luxury bathroom amenities
- Hardwood terrace with ample space for relaxation
- Indoor rain shower, outdoor shower or oversized bathtub
- Complimentary drinking water
Score
5.0/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
5.0 Deluxe Pool Villa
Positives
Negatives
- Pros: Everything! Room, private pool, service, food, breakfast, view, beach, tides, the passion of the staff, and NO mosquitoes.
- The beach bar was closed unfortunately…
- A lot of broken glass pieces and plastic waste on the hotel beach due to the monsoon, so be careful especially for your small children.
We loved the extra water bottles of water in the room very much, because we needed for the baby milk.