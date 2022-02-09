PHUKET TEST & GO

Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.3
rating with
103 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 0
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 1
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 2
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 3
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 4
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences - Image 5
+10 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences in a prioritized manner, and Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences will directly collect payment from you.

The island resort sits within fourteen hectares a protected nature preserve that lends itself to extreme privacy and tranquillity. Trisara’s collection of private luxury villas and residences, and elegant dining and spa pavilions reflect the warmth and comfort of traditional Thai architecture and cultural values. Featuring spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces and private swimming pools, the villas and residences’ interior design are a pleasing mix of exotic natural materials and modern luxury elements. A private beach — reserved exclusively for in-residence guests — extends the length of the resort’s boundary and is ideal for sunbathing, water sports and long walks on the beach.

Amenities / Features

  • Private Pool in every villa.
  • Panoramic sea-view from every villa.
  • A Michelin -star awarded Restaurant , PRU.
  • A Michelin - plate awarded Restaurant, Seafood Restaurant.
  • An awarded Jara Spa.
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

60/1 Moo 6, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Talang, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Anantara Layan Phuket Resort
9.1
rating with
490 reviews
From ฿-1
Naithonburi Beach Resort
9.5
rating with
33 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Arcadia Naithon Beach Resort
8.8
rating with
1285 reviews
From ฿-1
The Pavilions Phuket
8.7
rating with
329 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
rating with
698 reviews
From ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
rating with
1493 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU