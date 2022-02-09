Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences in a prioritized manner, and Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences will directly collect payment from you.

The island resort sits within fourteen hectares a protected nature preserve that lends itself to extreme privacy and tranquillity. Trisara’s collection of private luxury villas and residences, and elegant dining and spa pavilions reflect the warmth and comfort of traditional Thai architecture and cultural values. Featuring spacious indoor and outdoor living spaces and private swimming pools, the villas and residences’ interior design are a pleasing mix of exotic natural materials and modern luxury elements. A private beach — reserved exclusively for in-residence guests — extends the length of the resort’s boundary and is ideal for sunbathing, water sports and long walks on the beach.

Amenities / Features Private Pool in every villa.

Panoramic sea-view from every villa.

A Michelin -star awarded Restaurant , PRU.

A Michelin - plate awarded Restaurant, Seafood Restaurant.

An awarded Jara Spa.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels