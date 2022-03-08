Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
5-star luxury Resort near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket. Located in Layan, Cherng-talay, 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The resort features 2 restaurants and a hilltop bar with stunning sunset views of the Andaman Sea, 2 outdoor pools, and a full-service spa. Complimentary A la carte and buffet selection breakfast are provided, as well as complimentary WiFi in rooms and public areas, self-parking, and shuttle service to Layan beach and local shopping area. Additionally, a fitness center, a library and concierge services are onsite. All air-conditioned 95 suites and pool villas boast deep soaking tubs and sofa beds. Living rooms and dining areas are standard, as are LCD TVs with satellite channels, DVD player and minibar. Beds feature premium bedding and linen; bathrooms include separate bathtubs and showers with rainfall showerheads, bathrooms are also outfitted with bathrobes, slippers, and designer toiletries. Additionally, rooms include complimentary bottled water and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is provided daily.