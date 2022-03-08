PHUKET TEST & GO

The Pavilions Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
329 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 0
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 1
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 2
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 3
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 4
The Pavilions Phuket - Image 5
+14 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

5-star luxury Resort near Bang Tao Beach, Phuket. Located in Layan, Cherng-talay, 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport. The resort features 2 restaurants and a hilltop bar with stunning sunset views of the Andaman Sea, 2 outdoor pools, and a full-service spa. Complimentary A la carte and buffet selection breakfast are provided, as well as complimentary WiFi in rooms and public areas, self-parking, and shuttle service to Layan beach and local shopping area. Additionally, a fitness center, a library and concierge services are onsite. All air-conditioned 95 suites and pool villas boast deep soaking tubs and sofa beds. Living rooms and dining areas are standard, as are LCD TVs with satellite channels, DVD player and minibar. Beds feature premium bedding and linen; bathrooms include separate bathtubs and showers with rainfall showerheads, bathrooms are also outfitted with bathrobes, slippers, and designer toiletries. Additionally, rooms include complimentary bottled water and coffee/tea makers. Housekeeping is provided daily.

Amenities / Features

  • Spa
  • The Plantation Club Restaurant
  • 360 Bar
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Pavilions Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Pavilions Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

31/1 Moo 6, Cherngtalay, Thalang, Bang Thao, Phuket, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Angsana Villas Resort Phuket
8
rating with
698 reviews
From ฿-1
Banyan Tree Phuket
8.9
rating with
1493 reviews
From ฿-1
Layantara Resort
8.9
rating with
10 reviews
From ฿-1
Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.5
rating with
1658 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Layan Phuket Resort
9.1
rating with
490 reviews
From ฿-1
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Hotel
8.6
rating with
1728 reviews
From ฿-1
Cassia Phuket
8.7
rating with
1182 reviews
From ฿-1
Trisara Phuket Villas & Residences
9.3
rating with
103 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU