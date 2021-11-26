Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
A short stroll from Naithon Beach, Naithonburi Beach Resort is a one-of-a-kind hideaway where the mountains meet the sea. With an extensive area of over 20 Rai and a lush tropical forest facing a long stretch of secluded beach nearby, our long list of activities ensures that you will never run out of things to do. Take a dip and chillax in our 2 swimming pools. Our 40-meter pool is perfect for avid swimmers, while kids and happy snappers will go crazy over the turquoise lagoon with a real sandy beach. A range of outdoor, indoor activities including a fully-equipped fitness center, game room, and playground will keep everyone in your family fully entertained. Jasmine Rice restaurant serves a wide range of international menus. From local Thai dishes and fresh seafood to steak and signature pizzas.
Only 15 minutes from Phuket International Airport and a prime location in front of Naithon Beach. Definitely the ultimate destination for a fun family getaway.
Amenities / Features
- 2 Outdoor Pools and Jacuzzi
- Complimentary Bicycles
- Fitness Center
- Game Room
- Kids' swimming pools
- Outdoor playground
- Snack and Drink Vending Machine
- Coin Laundry
- Meeting Room
Score
4.7/5
Excellent
Based on 2 reviews
4.8 Superior room - All in One Package
Positives
Negatives
- There is really nothing to complain, everything was beautiful !
As I already have mentioned , there is really nothing to complain in the full hotel managment ! Thank you very much, I would recommend you to everybody !
4.7 Limited-Time Deal | Superior Room
Positives
Negatives
- Quiet remote location
- Great facilities - two swimming pools, games room, fitness room, spacious grounds
- Close to lovely beach
- Very kind and helpful staff
- All you can eat breakfast buffet
- Very few shops and restaurants open - due to Covid
- Some parts of the beach not clean
We have really enjoyed resting and relaxing in this lovely resort. It's the ideal place if you're looking for somewhere peaceful and quiet to do your quarantine.