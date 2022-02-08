PHUKET TEST & GO

Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.9
rating with
5 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa in a prioritized manner, and Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Built in 2012, Absolute Twin Sands Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. Only away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 45 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Absolute Twin Sands Resort & Spa is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Amenities / Features

  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Spa
  • Massage
  • Sauna
  • Pool bar
  • Restaurants
  • Kids club
  • Free Wi Fi
  • Car park
  • Shuttle bus service to Patong beach
  • Airport Shuttle service (charge)
  • Important Notes:
  • Food & beverage services at this property may be limited or unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), this property has reduced reception and service operating hours. Please inform hotel for arrival time in advance.
  • Spa and gym facilities are unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Shuttle bus service is unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor common areas.
  • A negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result is mandatory to check-in to this property.
If you were a guest at Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

97 Muen Nguen Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

