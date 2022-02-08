PHUKET TEST & GO

アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
6.9

5レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 0
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 1
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 2
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 3
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 4
Absolute Twin Sands Resort and Spa - Image 5
+17 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ 直接連絡し、 アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパが直接支払いを回収します。

2012年に建てられたアブソルートツインサンズリゾート＆スパは、プーケットへの明確な追加であり、旅行者にとって賢い選択です。空港から簡単にアクセスできる4つ星ホテルです。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。 45室の客室からお選びいただけ、すべてが完全な平和と調和の雰囲気を醸し出しています。ホテルでは、フィットネスセンター、サウナ、屋外プール、スパ、マッサージなどのレクリエーション施設の完全なリストをご利用いただけます。アブソルートツインサンズリゾート＆スパはプーケットへの旅行者にとって賢い選択であり、いつでもリラックスして手間のかからない滞在を提供します。

アメニティ/機能

  • Fitness center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Spa
  • Massage
  • Sauna
  • Pool bar
  • Restaurants
  • Kids club
  • Free Wi Fi
  • Car park
  • Shuttle bus service to Patong beach
  • Airport Shuttle service (charge)
  • Important Notes:
  • Food & beverage services at this property may be limited or unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), this property has reduced reception and service operating hours. Please inform hotel for arrival time in advance.
  • Spa and gym facilities are unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Shuttle bus service is unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).
  • Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor common areas.
  • A negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result is mandatory to check-in to this property.
すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

97 Muen Nguen Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

パートナーホテル

アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

クレストリゾートアンドプールヴィラズ
8.2
との評価
1536 レビュー
から ฿-1
アマリプーケット
8.9
との評価
1962 レビュー
から ฿-1
シービューパトンホテル
7.8
との評価
640 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーパールビーチリゾート
8.8
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
フィッシャーメンズハーバーアーバンリゾート
8
との評価
536 レビュー
から ฿-1
パトンマーリンホテル
7.9
との評価
541 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラマブリンリゾート
8.1
との評価
715 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホリデイインリゾートプーケット
8.7
との評価
2348 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU