Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ 直接連絡し、 アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパが直接支払いを回収します。

2012年に建てられたアブソルートツインサンズリゾート＆スパは、プーケットへの明確な追加であり、旅行者にとって賢い選択です。空港から簡単にアクセスできる4つ星ホテルです。便利なロケーションにあるこのホテルは、市内の必見の目的地に簡単にアクセスできます。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。このホテルには、最も目の肥えたゲストでも満足できる数多くの施設があります。 45室の客室からお選びいただけ、すべてが完全な平和と調和の雰囲気を醸し出しています。ホテルでは、フィットネスセンター、サウナ、屋外プール、スパ、マッサージなどのレクリエーション施設の完全なリストをご利用いただけます。アブソルートツインサンズリゾート＆スパはプーケットへの旅行者にとって賢い選択であり、いつでもリラックスして手間のかからない滞在を提供します。

アメニティ/機能 Fitness center

Outdoor swimming pool

Spa

Massage

Sauna

Pool bar

Restaurants

Kids club

Free Wi Fi

Car park

Shuttle bus service to Patong beach

Airport Shuttle service (charge)

Important Notes:

Food & beverage services at this property may be limited or unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), this property has reduced reception and service operating hours. Please inform hotel for arrival time in advance.

Spa and gym facilities are unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shuttle bus service is unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor common areas.

A negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result is mandatory to check-in to this property.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示 190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索

スコア 0.0 /5 未評価 に基づく 0 レビュー 評価 0 優れた 0 とても良い 0 平均 0 貧しい 0 ひどい アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す アブソルートツインサンズリゾートアンドスパ すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。