Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located on Patong Hill, a 10-min drive from the most famous nightlife area, Crest Resort & Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Crest Resort & Pool Villas is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, and luxurious Prima spa. Crest Resort & Pool Villas is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

