Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the The Crest Resort And Pool Villas in a prioritized manner, and The Crest Resort And Pool Villas will directly collect payment from you.
Located on Patong Hill, a 10-min drive from the most famous nightlife area, Crest Resort & Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Phuket and its surroundings. The hotel is not too far from the city center and it normally takes about 45 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations.
Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Crest Resort & Pool Villas is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest.
All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, and luxurious Prima spa. Crest Resort & Pool Villas is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
Score
4.5/5
Excellent
Based on 3 reviews
If you were a guest at The Crest Resort And Pool Villas
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Crest Resort And Pool VillasSEE ALL REVIEWS
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Food was good; staff very friendly; Manager very helpful; Beautiful hotel with nice pools
- Food expensive: $350 bht for fried rice; far from town center--$800 bht for one way transport to town from hotel, local taxi--$400 bht; bad water pressure; no lights in room during the day: dim lights only available in bathrooms during the day. Not very reliable infrastructure; doorknob fell off, phone didn't work first night
Hotel is beautiful and food delicious; setting is very nice; Basic hotel essentials like water pressure and electricity in rooms were sporadic; First night arrival phone didnt work in room; Food is tasty but very expensive: $350bht for fried rice. Far from town. If you want seclusion this is a nice place. If you want to be close to town center and beach do not choose this hotel. However, hotel staff and especially manager was very nice. When my flight was cancelled due to Covid surge, manager arranged for me to get transportation out of Phuket and to a bus station to take me home to Chiang Rai.
4.8 Deluxe Pool Villa
Positives
Negatives
- Friendly and helpful staff
- disappointed that some guests were not on the SHA+ program
The staff here were wonderful throughout our stay. They were extremely helpful. The room was just perfect. The food was delicious.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positives
Negatives
- Very quick in replying my questions before arrival
- Have received the shaba very quickly
- Good understanding of sandbox program
- Cooperative and easy to arrange pcr tests
- Flexible in requests for change
- Very nice and friendly staff
Crest hotel was the best choice of hotel for me. Excellent location, with great views, not too big / not to many rooms gives the hotel an Intimate atmosphere, very knowledgeable and friendly staff, great spa, nice gym, and amazing pool.