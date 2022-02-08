Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

绝对双金沙度假村及水疗中心建于 2012 年，是普吉岛的一大特色，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家四星级酒店距离机场仅咫尺之遥。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。客人可以从 45 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供完整的娱乐设施，包括健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。 Absolute Twin Sands Resort & Spa 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

便利设施/功能 Fitness center

Outdoor swimming pool

Spa

Massage

Sauna

Pool bar

Restaurants

Kids club

Free Wi Fi

Car park

Shuttle bus service to Patong beach

Airport Shuttle service (charge)

Important Notes:

Food & beverage services at this property may be limited or unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), this property has reduced reception and service operating hours. Please inform hotel for arrival time in advance.

Spa and gym facilities are unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Shuttle bus service is unavailable due to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), wearing a face mask is mandatory in all indoor common areas.

A negative Coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test result is mandatory to check-in to this property.

