Wifi

Poor communication

Bad food

Outdated

Dirty

Upon arriving at midnight at the airport i met with the people responsible for providing transportation but apparently the hotel forgot to add me to the list so i had to wait 45 minutes before i could get transported to the hotel.

Communication wasn’t very good as the person at the hotel didnt speak english and not much information was provided about the process and procedure.

Hotel was really outdated and messy and in desperate need of some restoration. They provided very bland food but never knocked on the door to tell you that it was outside so it was a guessing game as to when it would show up.

The testing the following day was pretty late in the day (around 11 am i believe), meaning i just had to spend even more unnecessary time in the hotel. A late night or early morning test would of been ideal. I believe i was released around 8 or 8:30 PM.

The only positives about the experience is they were helpful about providing a last minute booking before the cut-off for the Test&Go. The wifi was good and the girl who checked me out upon leaving was very friendly.