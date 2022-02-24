รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 80 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร Praram 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ห้อง
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 32m²
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 64m²
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ห้องนั่งเล่น
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องลักชัวรีสวีท 96m²
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ
- ซื้อ 7-Eleven
- อ่างอาบน้ำ
- เครื่องชงกาแฟ
- ห้องสวีทสำหรับครอบครัว
- ช่องต่างประเทศ
- อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
- ไมโครเวฟ
- คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
- เงินฝากขนาดเล็ก
- มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
- อาหารมังสวิรัติ
- พื้นที่ทำงาน
SC Park Hotel ตั้งอยู่ในกรุงเทพฯห่างจากห้างรามคำเหอ 15 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ มีห้องอาหาร 3 แห่งสระว่ายน้ำกลางแจ้งและห้องพักปรับอากาศพร้อมโทรทัศน์ระบบช่องสัญญาณเคเบิล
ห้องพักที่ SC Park มีการตกแต่งแบบไทยสมัยใหม่และแสงไฟอันอบอุ่น แต่ละห้องมีมินิบาร์กาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้าและห้องน้ำส่วนตัวพร้อมฝักบัว
@ 22 Restaurant ให้บริการอาหารนานาชาติตลอดทั้งวัน ท่านสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับอาหารจีนได้ที่ East Ocean Chinese Restaurant ในขณะที่ Coffee’n Cream ให้บริการขนมอบสดใหม่
ผู้เข้าพักสามารถออกกำลังที่ศูนย์ออกกำลังกายหรือจองการเดินทางที่โต๊ะบริการทัวร์ พนักงานที่แผนกต้อนรับส่วนหน้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงสามารถให้บริการรับฝากสัมภาระและบริการตั๋ว
Park SC Hotel มีที่จอดรถฟรีห่างจากศูนย์วัฒนธรรมแห่งประเทศไทย 20 นาทีหากเดินทางโดยรถยนต์ สนามบินนานาชาติสุวรรณภูมิอยู่ห่างออกไปโดยใช้เวลาเดินทางด้วยรถยนต์ 30 นาที
สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ
- COVID-19 testing
- วิดีโอคอลกับแพทย์ฟรี
- บริการพยาบาลตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง
- 3 มื้อต่อวัน (เลือกจากเมนูที่เลือก)
- ชาและกาแฟฟรีในห้องพัก
- อินเทอร์เน็ตความเร็วสูง
- ห้องน้ำส่วนตัว
- ทีวีพร้อมเคเบิ้ล
- เครื่องฟอกอากาศ
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
- ส่วนลด 20% สำหรับอาหารที่ @ 22 Restaurant (ยกเว้นแพ็กเกจ 3 มื้อ)
- 20% discount for laundry service
คะแนน
3.7/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 3 บทวิจารณ์
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ โรงแรมเอสซีปาร์ค
ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ โรงแรมเอสซีปาร์คดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด
4.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก
เชิงลบ
- The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
- There was no negative point at all
In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John
3.1 Deluxe Room
แง่บวกเชิงลบ
- The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.
I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.
3.6 Deluxe Room
smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down