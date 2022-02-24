合計AQホテルの部屋 80 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Praram 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 32m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ジュニアスイート 64m²
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ラグジュアリースイート 96m²
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
SCパークホテルはバンコクに位置し、ラムカムヒーンモールから車で15分です。 3つの飲食店、屋外スイミングプール、エアコン、ケーブルテレビ付きの客室を提供しています。
SCパークの客室はモダンなタイ風の装飾と温かみのある照明が備わっています。各部屋にはミニバー、電気ポット、シャワー付きの専用バスルームが備わっています。
@ 22レストランでは終日食事が可能で、各国料理を提供しています。 East Ocean Chinese Restaurantでは中華料理を、Coffee’nCreamでは焼きたてのペストリーを楽しめます。
滞在中はフィットネスセンターでエクササイズをしたり、ツアーデスクで旅行の予約をすることができます。 24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフは、荷物預かりやチケットサービスのお手伝いもいたします。
Park SC Hotelは無料駐車場を提供しており、タイ文化センターから車で20分です。スワンナプーム国際空港まで車で30分です。
アメニティ/機能
- COVID-19 testing
- 医師との無料ビデオ通話
- 24時間待機看護サービス
- 1日3食（選択したメニューから選択）
- 部屋で無料の紅茶とコーヒー
- 高速インターネット
- 専用バスルーム
- ケーブルネットワーク付きテレビ
- 空気清浄器
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
- @ 22レストランでの食事の20％割引（3食パッケージを除く）
- 20% discount for laundry service
SCパークホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
- There was no negative point at all
In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John
3.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブネガ
- The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.
I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.
3.6 Deluxe Room
smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down