총 AQ 호텔 객실 80 침실
파트너 병원 Praram 9 Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
디럭스 룸 32m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 채식 식사
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
주니어 스위트 64m²
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 거실
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
럭셔리 스위트 96m²
฿10,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
풍모
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 목욕통
- 커피 머신
- 패밀리 스위트
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 마이크로파
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
SC Park Hotel은 방콕에 위치해 있으며, 람 캄헨 몰에서 차로 15 분 거리에 있습니다. 3 개의 레스토랑, 야외 수영장 및 에어컨과 케이블 TV가 구비 된 객실을 보유하고 있습니다.
SC Park의 객실은 현대적인 태국 장식과 따뜻한 조명으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 각 객실에는 미니 바, 전기 주전자 및 샤워 시설이 구비 된 전용 욕실이 있습니다.
온종일 식사가 가능한 @ 22 Restaurant은 세계 각국의 요리를 선보입니다. East Ocean Chinese Restaurant에서는 중국 음식을, Coffee’n Cream에서는 갓 구운 페이스트리를 즐기실 수 있습니다.
피트니스 센터에서 운동을하거나 투어 데스크에서 여행을 예약하실 수 있습니다. 24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 수하물 보관소 및 티켓 서비스 이용을 도와드립니다.
Park SC Hotel은 무료 주차장을 제공하며 태국 문화 센터에서 차로 20 분 거리에 있습니다. 수완 나품 국제 공항은 차로 30 분 거리에 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 testing
- 의사와 무료 화상 통화
- 24 시간 대기 간호 서비스
- 1 일 3 식 (선택 메뉴에서 선택)
- 객실 내 무료 차와 커피
- 고속 인터넷
- 개인 욕실
- 케이블 네트워크가있는 TV
- 공기 청정기
- Airport pick-up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi Airport
- @ 22 레스토랑 음식 20 % 할인 (3 식 패키지 제외)
- 20% discount for laundry service
SC 파크 호텔
의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
4.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적
네거티브
- The Organisation was perfect, helpfull, friendly and fast replying !
- There was no negative point at all
In case I need to stay again in an AQ Hotel the SC PART Hotel Bangkok would be my choice. See you again Ms. Chanita and Mr. John
3.1 Deluxe Room
긍정적네거티브
- The room was quite smelly and there was noises from higher floor the whole night.
I didn’t have much expectations as the hotel is quite old. It’s ok and worth the price I paid. Acceptable for 1 night.
3.6 Deluxe Room
smooth process starting with pick up from the airport to the testing and fast test result. The rooms have been spacious but it was not possible to shut the aircon down