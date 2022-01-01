合計AQホテルの部屋 203 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 BNH Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 118最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にルメリディアンバンコク 直接連絡し、 ルメリディアンバンコクが直接支払いを回収します。
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Deluxe Urban Room 36m²
฿15,495 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 少額の預金
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
アバンテックスイート 78m²
฿28,428 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,621 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,203 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,419 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バスタブ
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- HDMIケーブル
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
ルメリディアンバンコクは、バンコクの中央ビジネス地区にある5つ星ホテルで、パッポンナイトマーケットとBTSスカイトレインのサラデン駅から徒歩5分以内に豪華な検疫用の客室を提供しています。
現在のAQパッケージのオファーは、バンコクの中心部での贅沢な本国送還です。バンコクのスカイラインのきらめく景色、おいしい食事、活気あるレジャープログラムで、スタイリッシュに安全に過ごしましょう。さらに、有名なBNH病院が提供する国際標準の医療サービス。
心配する必要はありません。柔軟な前払いとキャンセルポリシーで簡単にご利用いただけます
-予約時に10％の返金可能なデポジット。到着の1日前の最終支払い。到着の24時間前に無料でキャンセル。
-到着の24時間前にサポート書類をホテルに連絡する場合、無制限の日付変更は無料です。
アメニティ/機能
- A new journey of exploration in the heart of Bangkok. Le Méridien Bangkok is fully certified as SHA Extra Plus hotel in partnership with BNH Hospital. Arrive to a safe, stylish and caring welcome with transportation and RT-PCR test included in your Test & Go package. Rates starts from THB 5,690++ per night.
ルメリディアンバンコク
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ルメリディアンバンコクすべてのレビューを見る
4.8 Deluxe Urban Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- No wait at airport for transfer to hotel
- Check-in and PCR test very professional and without drama
- None, I would stay longer if I did not have my own apartment
Méridien had succeeded to make the SHA+ process straightforward without compromising safety but still in a way that any tourist expect of their name.
5.0 Vista Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Attentive staff, exceed’s guest expectation, Thai hospitality and spot on customer service
- Limited facilities due to covid (gym)
Attentive and a sense of care to Thai citizens during a hardship time like covid situation but le meridien bangkok had shown a warm heart to Thai citizen as highest standard of service level that made my day full of joy during staying here. I had a good vibe to live and the staff are beyond my expectations.
4.7 Avantec Family Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Super service and very nice and committed staff. Over all nothing to complain.
- Food has to be ordered one day in advance for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Room is made up only 1 time during the week.
Would stay at the Meridien Bangkok again. The overall experience was very good and the week passed fast.
5.0 Avantec Suite
ポジティブ
- Only positive things to say. The room was comfortable and spacious, the service friendly and efficient and the food GREAT.
Top notch. All the way across.
5.0 Avantec Suite
ポジティブ
- They have thought of everything!
No one looks forward to a 15 day quarantine, but the team overseeing my stay was outstanding. I rented a treadmill and it was brought to the room within hours. Diverse full board menu (served on real dishes) included, with options (if you’re craving something simple). Every precaution here - From check in to my last Covid test it was full PPE. You could call it overkill, but I’m leaving Bangkok and on to Chiang Mai well cared for and healthy. Le Meridien was the right choice for me. I’ll be back (hopefully w/o a quarantine)!
4.8 Avantec Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- すべてのアクセサリーは2週間準備され、とてもフレンドリーで完璧なサービス、食べ物は素晴らしかった
- フードメニューは1週間後に繰り返され、部屋のインテリアは数年遅れています
スイートのサイズとマリオットからポイント/ナイトを取得しているため、予約しました。それは良い滞在でした、そしてチームは私が14日間部屋を離れないようにできるだけ簡単にするために彼らができるすべてをしました。部屋は14日間生き残るために非常によく人員が配置されていました。部屋はとてもきれいで、技術に問題はないと感じました。 ITは、ワイヤレスでセットトップボックスを追加するのを手伝ってくれ、すべてが機能しました。全体的に非常に良い滞在と素晴らしいチーム-チャットと電話で。 ASQに二度と入らないことを望んでいますが、ルメリディアンで再び入ろうと思います。
4.6 Vista Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- より多くの中国のテレビチャンネルを提供できる方が良い
全体的に見て、検疫のために滞在するのに良いホテルだと言うことを強くお勧めします。サービスはPCRテストを要求するのに適していて、すべての応答が高速です。
Wifiが途切れる場合があり、手動で再接続する必要がありますが、これは完全ではありません。
出張の選択により適しているはずです。
4.2 Vista Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 素敵な大きな窓の眺め
- 食べ物の選択
- スタッフサービス
- 部屋でのエクササイズ
- インターネットはもっと速いかもしれません
- 長期滞在に必要なバスルームの清掃サービス
すべてがASQ基準に達し、部屋は運動に十分な大きさです！スタッフは思いやりがあり、迅速に対応します！
滞在に満足です！
4.4 Vista Room
検疫のための非常に良い選択-おいしい料理、広々とした部屋、そしてとてもフレンドリーで親切なスタッフ