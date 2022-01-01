총 AQ 호텔 객실 203 침실
파트너 병원 BNH Hospital
Deluxe Urban Room 36m²
฿15,495 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,850 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
Avantec 스위트 78m²
฿28,428 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,621 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,203 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,419 - 5th Day Test & Go
Le Méridien Bangkok은 방콕의 중심 업무 지구에 위치한 5성급 호텔로 팟퐁 야시장과 살라댕 BTS 스카이트레인 역에서 도보로 5분 이내 거리에 있는 고급스러운 격리 객실을 제공합니다.
현재 AQ 패키지가 제공하는 것은 방콕 중심부의 호화로운 귀환입니다. 반짝이는 방콕 스카이라인 전망, 맛있는 식사, 활기찬 레저 프로그램으로 스타일을 유지하십시오. 또한 유명한 BNH 병원에서 제공하는 국제 표준 의료 서비스.
유연한 선결제 및 취소 정책으로 걱정하지 마세요.
- 예약 시 10% 환불 가능한 보증금. 도착 1일 전에 최종 결제. 도착 24시간 전에 무료 취소.
- 증빙서류를 지참하여 도착 24시간 전에 호텔에 연락하시면 날짜 무제한 변경이 무료입니다.
- A new journey of exploration in the heart of Bangkok. Le Méridien Bangkok is fully certified as SHA Extra Plus hotel in partnership with BNH Hospital. Arrive to a safe, stylish and caring welcome with transportation and RT-PCR test included in your Test & Go package. Rates starts from THB 5,690++ per night.
4.8 Deluxe Urban Room
긍정적
네거티브
- No wait at airport for transfer to hotel
- Check-in and PCR test very professional and without drama
- None, I would stay longer if I did not have my own apartment
Méridien had succeeded to make the SHA+ process straightforward without compromising safety but still in a way that any tourist expect of their name.
5.0 Vista Room
긍정적
네거티브
- Attentive staff, exceed’s guest expectation, Thai hospitality and spot on customer service
- Limited facilities due to covid (gym)
Attentive and a sense of care to Thai citizens during a hardship time like covid situation but le meridien bangkok had shown a warm heart to Thai citizen as highest standard of service level that made my day full of joy during staying here. I had a good vibe to live and the staff are beyond my expectations.
4.7 Avantec Family Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- Super service and very nice and committed staff. Over all nothing to complain.
- Food has to be ordered one day in advance for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Room is made up only 1 time during the week.
Would stay at the Meridien Bangkok again. The overall experience was very good and the week passed fast.
5.0 Avantec Suite
긍정적
- Only positive things to say. The room was comfortable and spacious, the service friendly and efficient and the food GREAT.
Top notch. All the way across.
5.0 Avantec Suite
긍정적
- They have thought of everything!
No one looks forward to a 15 day quarantine, but the team overseeing my stay was outstanding. I rented a treadmill and it was brought to the room within hours. Diverse full board menu (served on real dishes) included, with options (if you’re craving something simple). Every precaution here - From check in to my last Covid test it was full PPE. You could call it overkill, but I’m leaving Bangkok and on to Chiang Mai well cared for and healthy. Le Meridien was the right choice for me. I’ll be back (hopefully w/o a quarantine)!
4.8 Avantec Suite
긍정적
네거티브
- 2주 동안 준비한 모든 액세서리, 매우 친절하고 완벽한 서비스, 음식은 훌륭했습니다
- 음식 메뉴는 1주일 후 반복, 방 인테리어는 몇 년 뒤쳐져 있습니다.
스위트룸의 크기와 메리어트에서 포인트/박을 받기 때문에 예약했습니다. 좋은 숙박이었고 팀은 가능한 한 쉽게 14 일 동안 방을 떠나지 않도록 할 수 있는 모든 것을 했습니다. 방은 14일을 버틸 수 있도록 직원들이 아주 잘 배치되어 있었습니다. 나는 방이 매우 깨끗하고 기술에 문제가 없다고 느꼈습니다. IT 부서에서 무선으로 셋톱 박스를 추가하는 데 도움을 주었고 모든 것이 제대로 작동했습니다. 채팅과 전화를 통해 전반적으로 매우 좋은 숙박과 환상적인 팀. 나도 ASQ에 다시는 가지 않기를 바라지만 Le Meridian에서 다시 할 것입니다.
4.6 Vista Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 더 많은 중국 TV 채널을 제공 할 수있는 것이 좋습니다.
검역을 위해 머물기에 좋은 호텔이라고 전반적으로 적극 권장합니다. 서비스는 PCR 검사를 요청하기에 좋고 모든 응답이 빠릅니다.
Wi-Fi가 가끔 끊어지고 수동으로 다시 연결해야하므로 완벽하지 않습니다.
출장 선택에 더 적합해야합니다.
4.2 Vista Room
긍정적 네거티브
- 인터넷이 더 빨라질 수 있습니다
- 장기 체류에 필요한 욕실 청소 서비스
모든 것이 ASQ 표준에 달하며, 방은 운동하기에 충분히 큽니다! 직원들은 배려하고 신속하게 대응합니다!
숙박에 만족합니다!
4.4 Vista Room
격리를위한 아주 좋은 선택-좋은 음식, 넓은 방, 매우 친절하고 도움이되는 직원