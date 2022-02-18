Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 80 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Samitivej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 61 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Hotel Clover Asoke Hotel Clover Asoke zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Standaard kamer 25m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,888 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Koffiezetapparaat
- Aansluitende Kamer
- HDMI kabel
- Halal voedselopties
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Netflix
- Ongetrouwde stellen
- Kleine aanbetaling
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Zwembad
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Executive Hoekkamer 35m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿41,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,777 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Een van onze topkeuzes in Bangkok. Hotel Clover Asoke ligt op 400 m van de Asoke BTS Skytrain en het winkelcentrum Terminal 21, en biedt een buitenzwembad en gratis WiFi.
Elke kamer is voorzien van airconditioning, een flatscreen-tv, een minibar en een zithoek. Er is ook een eigen badkamer met een douche. Er worden gratis toiletartikelen verstrekt. Er zijn ook kamers beschikbaar op een verdieping voor alleen dames.
Het hotel beschikt over een fitnessruimte, een restaurant en een bar. Het personeel van de 24-uursreceptie kan u helpen met lokale informatie.
Hotel Clover Asoke biedt gemakkelijke toegang tot het stadscentrum en diverse kantoorgebouwen, en ligt op korte loopafstand van een park en uitgaansgelegenheden. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi, op 40 minuten rijden van de accommodatie.
Voorzieningen / functies
- COVID-19 test RT-PCR 1time
- Gratis vaccinatie voor 4 nieuwe soorten griep
- Verpleegster van het Samitivej-ziekenhuis is 24 uur in het hotel gestationeerd
- Samitivej Virtual Hospital
- Vervoer van de luchthaven naar het hotel
- Test and Go package including only breakfast
- AQ 7days and AQ 10 days including 3 meals per day and 2 ti,es RT-PCR test.
- Bon café coffee machine
- Snel Wi-Fi internet
Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 13 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Hotel Clover Asoke
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
1.4 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Difficult to think of anything positive.
- Staff has no hospitality at all.
- I heard a receptionist cursing a guest with other staff in Thai language after speaking to a guest on a phone, I assume she thought i wouldn't understand Thai. 55555
- Front desk is very messy and unorganized.
- Receptionist handles guest's passport in very rough manner. Cover of my passport was actually bent by a staff.
- Staff don't take action against guest's request such as sending a result of PCR test via email (which they said they will handle). Although I have requested them repeatedly and it's been 5 days since I've taken the test. I still have not received it yet.
- Sewage oder from sink and shower drains.
- Heard sounds from water pipe in wall of my room all through my stay.
- Desk in my room was not clean, food oil stain was all over the desk.
I have stayed in 4 - 5 star hotels in Krung Thep (Bangkok) for over 30 times (around 300 nights), and this 4 star hotel is the worst among all, even worse than some 4 star hotels in India or the countries around.
I would never come back to this hotel ever again and I recommend to those who are thinking of staying at this hotel NOT to as well.
4.0 Executive Corner Room
Nice service comfortable room wi-fi access is nice clean room but I can not choose food I hope If I can choose food the hotel is excellent
3.9 Standard Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Breakfast was cold and below averaged, poor quality.
I would rather have no breakfast or delivery credit. The room was fine and the staff was accommodating. I would say the room is overpriced. Over all we were satisfied with the experience, but I would stay elsewhere next time.
4.0 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- good location: the hotel is about a 5-minute walk to Asoke BTS station where you have options of using either BTS or MRT to go to other areas in Bangkok
- clean and cozy with all amenities provided. A bathrobe is also provided.
- There is a seven eleven store close to the hotel where you can buy additional food, snacks, and necessities.
- Yoga mat and ball can be provided (upon request).
- The room is a bit small, especially for those who want to do exercise in the room.
I couldn't share a lot since I only stayed at the hotel for a test-go quarantine (one night). The hotel staff are nice and helpful. When I first made a reservation, I planned to stay for a longer period. However, due to the change of the regulation by the Thai government, I was able to change my booking to a test-go package due to the flexibility and understanding of the hotel manager.
4.8 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- efficient reception and transport from BKK airport
- Good welcome fruit dish
- Great amenities
- Super efficient TV channel selection for ASQ time.
- Super friendly and helpful staff , special due greetings to Thu Kefli in front desk
- PCR test result came in about 6 hours , which is super again
- Near by Seven Eleven and can order from Food Panda right to the room doors
- Everything you would need for an easy AQ
- and many more
great stay , will visit again next time. very close to benjasiri park , in peaceful and quite area.
5.0 Standard Room
Pluspunten
- Airport pickup, quarantine procedure, room, service, staff
Thanks to the staff and specially to Woody, Rung, Kal:-)
5.0 Standard Room
Pluspunten
- Great food and good selection
- Well equipped room
- Comfortable
- Very clean
- Very friendly staff
I had a very good quarantine here. The room was big enough and well equipped. The TV had easy access for connecting my own devices. Great food and good selection, friendly staff that communicated all the important information to me clearly. If i had to, i would quarantine at this hotel again!
4.8 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- This hotel will feed you well,
- selection varies quite a bit,
- food is delicious, and include fruit & veggies. Comparing menu with friends that had ASQ before me.
- Clover provided the best food and views compared to other 4 star 🌟 hotels they stayed in.
- I highly recommend it.
- WiFi signal was excellent for my 2 devices;
- to watch Netflix,
- YouTube,
- and movies.
- However spotty for apps like whatsapp,
- Line,
- and zoom (zumba classes).
Staff team was very accommodating, helped fix WI-FI as much as they could. Fruit was very appreciated. Hotel pick up was fast and efficient, clean car, room, linens. Instant coffee included (Netscape without sugar & pods), daily meal juices, 711 delivery services, dish soap, laundry hand wash soap, safe box, and robes and slippers too.
5.0 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food was good and staff service excellent
- Room so nice and perfect but cannot open window
I am choosing to stay here because of the staff response very fast when i want the hotel confirmation letter to apply COE and during my stay everything OK all staff very helpful, the food was good with food selection but some meal you cannot eat you can inform them to change So totally perfect and i'm happy.
5.0 Standard Room
Nice food good location and all staff so nice and fast service and I recommend if everyone wanna come for quarantine in Bangkok.
5.0 Standard Room
This hotel is an excellent place to book. My stay was met with the highest level of service and care while I was self-isolated and the staff were very nice. I highly recommend Hotel Clover Asoke and will be staying again in the future.
4.1 Standard Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Plaats
- toegankelijkheid
- voedsel
- ramen dicht, even geen frisse lucht air
dit was een comfortabel verblijf ondanks de prijs en alle geldende overheidsbeperkingen. Eten was geweldig naar mijn smaak, want ik hou van lokaal eten. Ik zou willen voorstellen om een laptop mee te nemen, aangezien Netflix niet beschikbaar is, maar de wifi was geweldig. Twee weken kunnen erg vermoeiend zijn als je niets te doen hebt. Ik ben tevreden met het verblijf in Clover.
4.9 Standard Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Goed hotel goede locatie met zo comfortabel bed en lekker eten. Tv ondersteunt geen YouTube- of Netflix-synchronisatie.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go