객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
스탠다드 룸 25m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,888 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모
- ฿ 5,000 보증금
- 7-Eleven 구매
- 커피 머신
- 커넥팅 룸
- HDMI 케이블
- 할랄 음식 옵션
- 국제 채널
- 인터넷-Wi-Fi
- 넷플릭스
- 미혼 커플
- 소액 예금
- 흡연실 있음
- 수영장
- 채식 식사
- 작업 공간
- 요가 매트
최대 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
이그제큐티브 코너 룸 35m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿41,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,777 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
저희가 추천하는 방콕 최고의 숙소 중 하나입니다. 아속 BTS 스카이 트레인과 터미널 21 쇼핑몰에서 450m 떨어진 Hotel Clover Asoke는 야외 수영장과 무료 Wi-Fi를 제공합니다.
모든 객실은 에어컨, 평면 TV, 미니 바 및 휴식 공간을 갖추고 있습니다. 샤워 시설이 구비 된 전용 욕실도 있습니다. 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다. 객실도 여성 전용 층에 있습니다.
호텔에는 피트니스 실, 레스토랑 및 바가 있습니다. 24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 지역 정보를 도와드립니다.
시내 중심가와 다양한 사무실 건물에 쉽게 접근 할 수있는 Hotel Clover Asoke는 공원과 야간 오락 거리에서 가까운 도보 거리에 있습니다. 가장 가까운 공항은 숙소에서 차로 40 분 거리에있는 수완 나품 국제 공항입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 test RT-PCR 1time
- 4 종의 새로운 독감에 대한 무료 예방 접종
- 24 시간 동안 호텔에 주둔하는 Samitivej 병원의 간호사
- 사미 티벳 가상 병원
- 공항에서 호텔까지 교통편
- Test and Go package including only breakfast
- AQ 7days and AQ 10 days including 3 meals per day and 2 ti,es RT-PCR test.
- Bon café coffee machine
- 고속 Wi-Fi 인터넷
1.4 Standard Room
- Difficult to think of anything positive.
- Staff has no hospitality at all.
- I heard a receptionist cursing a guest with other staff in Thai language after speaking to a guest on a phone, I assume she thought i wouldn't understand Thai. 55555
- Front desk is very messy and unorganized.
- Receptionist handles guest's passport in very rough manner. Cover of my passport was actually bent by a staff.
- Staff don't take action against guest's request such as sending a result of PCR test via email (which they said they will handle). Although I have requested them repeatedly and it's been 5 days since I've taken the test. I still have not received it yet.
- Sewage oder from sink and shower drains.
- Heard sounds from water pipe in wall of my room all through my stay.
- Desk in my room was not clean, food oil stain was all over the desk.
I have stayed in 4 - 5 star hotels in Krung Thep (Bangkok) for over 30 times (around 300 nights), and this 4 star hotel is the worst among all, even worse than some 4 star hotels in India or the countries around.
I would never come back to this hotel ever again and I recommend to those who are thinking of staying at this hotel NOT to as well.
4.0 Executive Corner Room
Nice service comfortable room wi-fi access is nice clean room but I can not choose food I hope If I can choose food the hotel is excellent
3.9 Standard Room
- Breakfast was cold and below averaged, poor quality.
I would rather have no breakfast or delivery credit. The room was fine and the staff was accommodating. I would say the room is overpriced. Over all we were satisfied with the experience, but I would stay elsewhere next time.
4.0 Standard Room
- good location: the hotel is about a 5-minute walk to Asoke BTS station where you have options of using either BTS or MRT to go to other areas in Bangkok
- clean and cozy with all amenities provided. A bathrobe is also provided.
- There is a seven eleven store close to the hotel where you can buy additional food, snacks, and necessities.
- Yoga mat and ball can be provided (upon request).
- The room is a bit small, especially for those who want to do exercise in the room.
I couldn't share a lot since I only stayed at the hotel for a test-go quarantine (one night). The hotel staff are nice and helpful. When I first made a reservation, I planned to stay for a longer period. However, due to the change of the regulation by the Thai government, I was able to change my booking to a test-go package due to the flexibility and understanding of the hotel manager.
4.8 Standard Room
- efficient reception and transport from BKK airport
- Good welcome fruit dish
- Great amenities
- Super efficient TV channel selection for ASQ time.
- Super friendly and helpful staff , special due greetings to Thu Kefli in front desk
- PCR test result came in about 6 hours , which is super again
- Near by Seven Eleven and can order from Food Panda right to the room doors
- Everything you would need for an easy AQ
- and many more
great stay , will visit again next time. very close to benjasiri park , in peaceful and quite area.
5.0 Standard Room
- Airport pickup, quarantine procedure, room, service, staff
Thanks to the staff and specially to Woody, Rung, Kal:-)
Bewertung zu Hotel Clover Asoke
Bewertet vor einer Woche
Mit Google übersetzen
I landed in Bangkok at suvarnabhumi airport on november 1, 2021 and was picked up there by an employee in a van with my mountain bike packed in a box. The employee was dressed exemplary protected against Covid, the van had inside a plastic partition between driver and me. Upon arrival at the hotel, I had to wait in the vehicle until the guests who had arrived before me had been received. Then I was allowed to enter the hotel through the quarantine entrance. Afterwards, my documents (CEO etc.) were checked and I took a separate quarantine elevator to the fifth floor to my room. In the afternoon, I was then called to take a covidtest in the courtyard of the hotel, which was performed by a nurse from the nearby hospital. The very next day, around noon, I had my negative result and could then move about freely, always making sure that I now had a different entrance and exit and a different
elevator. My room had a great view, was perfectly cleaned and had a wonderful bathroom. The rooftop pool and gym were open. The rooftop bar was closed. Upon request, I was assured a refund of the overpaid 7 quarantine days within 14 days. When unpacking and assembling the super nice Securitas employee helped me a lot. He has guarded our high-quality mountain bikes the following days and nights and let us sleep worry-free.
5.0 Standard Room
- Great food and good selection
- Well equipped room
- Comfortable
- Very clean
- Very friendly staff
I had a very good quarantine here. The room was big enough and well equipped. The TV had easy access for connecting my own devices. Great food and good selection, friendly staff that communicated all the important information to me clearly. If i had to, i would quarantine at this hotel again!
4.8 Standard Room
- This hotel will feed you well,
- selection varies quite a bit,
- food is delicious, and include fruit & veggies. Comparing menu with friends that had ASQ before me.
- Clover provided the best food and views compared to other 4 star 🌟 hotels they stayed in.
- I highly recommend it.
- WiFi signal was excellent for my 2 devices;
- to watch Netflix,
- YouTube,
- and movies.
- However spotty for apps like whatsapp,
- Line,
- and zoom (zumba classes).
Staff team was very accommodating, helped fix WI-FI as much as they could. Fruit was very appreciated. Hotel pick up was fast and efficient, clean car, room, linens. Instant coffee included (Netscape without sugar & pods), daily meal juices, 711 delivery services, dish soap, laundry hand wash soap, safe box, and robes and slippers too.
5.0 Standard Room
- Food was good and staff service excellent
- Room so nice and perfect but cannot open window
I am choosing to stay here because of the staff response very fast when i want the hotel confirmation letter to apply COE and during my stay everything OK all staff very helpful, the food was good with food selection but some meal you cannot eat you can inform them to change So totally perfect and i'm happy.
5.0 Standard Room
Nice food good location and all staff so nice and fast service and I recommend if everyone wanna come for quarantine in Bangkok.
5.0 Standard Room
This hotel is an excellent place to book. My stay was met with the highest level of service and care while I was self-isolated and the staff were very nice. I highly recommend Hotel Clover Asoke and will be staying again in the future.
4.1 Standard Room
- 창문을 닫고 잠시 동안 신선한 공기를 마시지 마십시오.
이것은 가격과 모든 정부 제한에도 불구하고 편안한 숙박이었습니다. 음식은 현지 음식을 좋아하기 때문에 제 입맛에 아주 좋았습니다. Netflix를 사용할 수 없지만 Wi-Fi는 훌륭하기 때문에 랩톱을 가져 오는 것이 좋습니다. 할 일이 없으면 2주가 매우 피곤할 수 있습니다. 나는 Clover에서의 숙박에 만족합니다.
4.9 Standard Room
편안한 침대와 좋은 음식을 갖춘 좋은 호텔 좋은 위치. TV는 YouTube 또는 Netflix 동기화를 지원하지 않습니다.