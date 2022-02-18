合計AQホテルの部屋 80 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Samitivej Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
スタンダードルーム 25m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿23,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,888 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,750 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コーヒーメーカー
- コネクティングルーム
- HDMIケーブル
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 少額の預金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
- ヨガマット
エグゼクティブコーナールーム 35m²
฿44,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿41,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿15,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,777 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,888 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿17,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 未婚のカップル
- 子供のための小額の料金
バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。アソークBTSスカイトレインとターミナル21ショッピングモールから450ヤードに位置するHotelCloverAsokeは、屋外プールと無料Wi-Fi回線を提供しています。
エアコン完備の全客室には、薄型テレビ、ミニバー、シーティングエリアが備わっています。シャワー付きの専用バスルームもあります。無料バスアメニティを用意しています。客室はレディース専用フロアもご用意しております。
ホテルにはフィットネスルーム、レストラン、バーがあります。 24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフが地元の情報を提供します。
市内中心部やさまざまなオフィスビルに簡単にアクセスできるホテルクローバーアソークは、公園やナイトライフのオプションから歩いてすぐです。最寄り空港のスワンナプーム国際空港まで車で40分です。
アメニティ/機能
- COVID-19 test RT-PCR 1time
- インフルエンザの4つの新種の無料ワクチン接種
- ホテルに24時間駐在しているSamitivej病院の看護師
- Samitivej仮想病院
- 空港からホテルまでの交通手段
- Test and Go package including only breakfast
- AQ 7days and AQ 10 days including 3 meals per day and 2 ti,es RT-PCR test.
- Bon café coffee machine
- 高速Wi-Fiインターネット
スコア
4.4/5
とても良い
に基づく 13 レビュー
ホテルクローバーアソーク
1.4 Standard Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Difficult to think of anything positive.
- Staff has no hospitality at all.
- I heard a receptionist cursing a guest with other staff in Thai language after speaking to a guest on a phone, I assume she thought i wouldn't understand Thai. 55555
- Front desk is very messy and unorganized.
- Receptionist handles guest's passport in very rough manner. Cover of my passport was actually bent by a staff.
- Staff don't take action against guest's request such as sending a result of PCR test via email (which they said they will handle). Although I have requested them repeatedly and it's been 5 days since I've taken the test. I still have not received it yet.
- Sewage oder from sink and shower drains.
- Heard sounds from water pipe in wall of my room all through my stay.
- Desk in my room was not clean, food oil stain was all over the desk.
I have stayed in 4 - 5 star hotels in Krung Thep (Bangkok) for over 30 times (around 300 nights), and this 4 star hotel is the worst among all, even worse than some 4 star hotels in India or the countries around.
I would never come back to this hotel ever again and I recommend to those who are thinking of staying at this hotel NOT to as well.
4.0 Executive Corner Room
Nice service comfortable room wi-fi access is nice clean room but I can not choose food I hope If I can choose food the hotel is excellent
3.9 Standard Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Breakfast was cold and below averaged, poor quality.
I would rather have no breakfast or delivery credit. The room was fine and the staff was accommodating. I would say the room is overpriced. Over all we were satisfied with the experience, but I would stay elsewhere next time.
4.0 Standard Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- good location: the hotel is about a 5-minute walk to Asoke BTS station where you have options of using either BTS or MRT to go to other areas in Bangkok
- clean and cozy with all amenities provided. A bathrobe is also provided.
- There is a seven eleven store close to the hotel where you can buy additional food, snacks, and necessities.
- Yoga mat and ball can be provided (upon request).
- The room is a bit small, especially for those who want to do exercise in the room.
I couldn't share a lot since I only stayed at the hotel for a test-go quarantine (one night). The hotel staff are nice and helpful. When I first made a reservation, I planned to stay for a longer period. However, due to the change of the regulation by the Thai government, I was able to change my booking to a test-go package due to the flexibility and understanding of the hotel manager.
4.8 Standard Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- efficient reception and transport from BKK airport
- Good welcome fruit dish
- Great amenities
- Super efficient TV channel selection for ASQ time.
- Super friendly and helpful staff , special due greetings to Thu Kefli in front desk
- PCR test result came in about 6 hours , which is super again
- Near by Seven Eleven and can order from Food Panda right to the room doors
- Everything you would need for an easy AQ
- and many more
great stay , will visit again next time. very close to benjasiri park , in peaceful and quite area.
5.0 Standard Room
ポジティブ
- Airport pickup, quarantine procedure, room, service, staff
Thanks to the staff and specially to Woody, Rung, Kal:-)
Bewertung zu Hotel Clover Asoke
Bewertet vor einer Woche
Mit Google übersetzen
I landed in Bangkok at suvarnabhumi airport on november 1, 2021 and was picked up there by an employee in a van with my mountain bike packed in a box. The employee was dressed exemplary protected against Covid, the van had inside a plastic partition between driver and me. Upon arrival at the hotel, I had to wait in the vehicle until the guests who had arrived before me had been received. Then I was allowed to enter the hotel through the quarantine entrance. Afterwards, my documents (CEO etc.) were checked and I took a separate quarantine elevator to the fifth floor to my room. In the afternoon, I was then called to take a covidtest in the courtyard of the hotel, which was performed by a nurse from the nearby hospital. The very next day, around noon, I had my negative result and could then move about freely, always making sure that I now had a different entrance and exit and a different
elevator. My room had a great view, was perfectly cleaned and had a wonderful bathroom. The rooftop pool and gym were open. The rooftop bar was closed. Upon request, I was assured a refund of the overpaid 7 quarantine days within 14 days. When unpacking and assembling the super nice Securitas employee helped me a lot. He has guarded our high-quality mountain bikes the following days and nights and let us sleep worry-free.
5.0 Standard Room
ポジティブ
- Great food and good selection
- Well equipped room
- Comfortable
- Very clean
- Very friendly staff
I had a very good quarantine here. The room was big enough and well equipped. The TV had easy access for connecting my own devices. Great food and good selection, friendly staff that communicated all the important information to me clearly. If i had to, i would quarantine at this hotel again!
4.8 Standard Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- This hotel will feed you well,
- selection varies quite a bit,
- food is delicious, and include fruit & veggies. Comparing menu with friends that had ASQ before me.
- Clover provided the best food and views compared to other 4 star 🌟 hotels they stayed in.
- I highly recommend it.
- WiFi signal was excellent for my 2 devices;
- to watch Netflix,
- YouTube,
- and movies.
- However spotty for apps like whatsapp,
- Line,
- and zoom (zumba classes).
Staff team was very accommodating, helped fix WI-FI as much as they could. Fruit was very appreciated. Hotel pick up was fast and efficient, clean car, room, linens. Instant coffee included (Netscape without sugar & pods), daily meal juices, 711 delivery services, dish soap, laundry hand wash soap, safe box, and robes and slippers too.
5.0 Standard Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Food was good and staff service excellent
- Room so nice and perfect but cannot open window
I am choosing to stay here because of the staff response very fast when i want the hotel confirmation letter to apply COE and during my stay everything OK all staff very helpful, the food was good with food selection but some meal you cannot eat you can inform them to change So totally perfect and i'm happy.
5.0 Standard Room
Nice food good location and all staff so nice and fast service and I recommend if everyone wanna come for quarantine in Bangkok.
5.0 Standard Room
This hotel is an excellent place to book. My stay was met with the highest level of service and care while I was self-isolated and the staff were very nice. I highly recommend Hotel Clover Asoke and will be staying again in the future.
4.1 Standard Room
ポジティブ ネガ
価格とすべての政府の規制にもかかわらず、これは快適な滞在でした。私は地元の食べ物が好きなので、食べ物は私の好みにぴったりでした。 Netflixは利用できませんが、wifiは素晴らしかったので、ラップトップを持参することをお勧めします。あなたが何もすることがなければ、2週間は非常に疲れる可能性があります。クローバーでの滞在に満足しています。
4.9 Standard Room
ポジティブ ネガ
とても快適なベッドと素敵な食べ物で良いホテルの良い場所。 TVはYouTubeまたはNetflix同期をサポートしていません。