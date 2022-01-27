Total AQ Hotel Rooms 50 Bedrooms Partner Hospital Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Hotel Refund Policy Notice 5 Days prior arrival free cancellation Notice 1 Day prior arrival charge 50% of total reservation amount In case of No show will be charge 100% of total reservation amount

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 30 m² ฿22,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,000 - 7 Day AQ ฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,100 - 5th Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Internet - Wifi

Forum Park Hotel is a discreet property conveniently located within the Sathorn area of Bangkok. It is only minutes away from both Sathorn Road and Silom Road as well as the Chong Nonsi BTS station. The Sukhumvit area is also easily accessible. The hotel is close to major shopping centers including Makro, the Central Department Store on Rama III, and Tesco Lotus as well as business areas and entertainment venues such as Patpong Night Market, making this property one of the best choices in Bangkok whether traveling on business or leisure. Superbly located in the heart of Bangkok, the Forum Park Hotel offers a high standard of accommodation as well as business facilities.

Amenities / Features Terrace

Non-smoking rooms

Family rooms

Air conditioning

Swimming Pool

Key card access

Lift

24-hour security

CCTV in common areas

Flat-screen TV

Electric kettle

Desk

Non-feather pillow

Private bathroom

Hairdryer

Slippers

Shampoo

Body soap

Shower cap

Hand Gel

Satellite channels

Telephone

Score 3.3 /5 Average Based on 7 reviews Rating 1 Excellent 4 Very Good 0 Average 1 Poor 1 Terrible Forum Park Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Forum Park Hotel SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇪🇸 Naima Arrived on 11/01/2022 4.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony Positives Confortable and clean Negatives Food was okay Best place to stay for Test&Go for good price. Staff was very helpful. Good experience and very comfortable room 🇩🇪 Ian Henderson Arrived on 29/12/2021 4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony Positives Good communications

Nice room

Good balcony

Friendly staff

Well organised

Foreigners BEWARE! Everyone BEWARE! THESE ROOMS ARE UNSAFE AND DANGEROUS! Do not stay here! I was forced to stay here because of a positive covid result. They forced me to quarantine here the first night with no towels to shower. The next morning I tripped on a very dangerous step in the bathroom and broke my toe. I had to be rushed to the emergency room and received an x-ray and a brace. I can no longer walk for the duration of my 10-day quarantine. I briefly saw my neighbor and he also tripped on the same step and nearly fell. Luckily, he said he was wearing shoes, otherwise he would be in the hospital too. These rooms are unsafe, especially for people sick on quarantine. The hotel should do the right thing and pay for the medical expenses associated with the fall and broken bone. It is a very dangerous bathroom step and when the room is dark or early morning it's almost guaranteed you will trip and fall and seriously injure yourself. BEWARE! Do not stay at this hotel!

The room is big.

Not noizy.

Balcony whith a nice view.

I have food restrictions, and the personnel still tried hard to make my food various. Negatives Wi-fi was poor, but I still managed to work and do video-calls. So it wasn't super awful. Thank you a lot, it was a nice and calm stay, I didn't have trouble with anything except for the internet. 🇸🇬 Perry Hee Arrived on 02/12/2021 4.5 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony Positives English speaking

Customer oriented

Central location Negatives No choice in food selection The coivd handling process from landing at the airport, clearing custom s and immigration, to finding the driver for the hotel transport took less than 🇧🇪 Michael Kim Arrived on 12/12/2021 1.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony Positives Only 1 thing

Balcony for smoker Negatives Too many things

Amenity

Service

Food

Cleanness Terrible hotel for staying for quarantine Staffs won't react guests' request Terrible food supplied Not clean 🇫🇷 Pivron Arrived on 26/11/2021 3.6 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony Positives Aq measures Negatives Food a bit light Of course my review could be different if i got a positive PCR .. Bur the stay there was ok, very serious, good distancing measures... You know you have to wait for 24 hours, so you wait. Special thanks to Ms Pete.